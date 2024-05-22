A Nigerian lady has caused quite a stir on social media over what she found when she woke up from sleep

According to her, she was cooking at 8 pm when she suddenly fell asleep only to wake up at 1 am

In a stunning video, the young lady showed the state of her kitchen despite cooking with a table-top gas cooker

A Nigerian lady who slept off while cooking at night has shocked people with her experience.

"Omo, God saved me," the lady stated as she shared the shocking incident on TikTok.

@xuccessful_benny2 said she was cooking at 8 pm when she fell asleep. She woke up five hours later and went straight to her kitchen.

In the TikTok post, she displayed the state of the burnt edible in her cooking pot.

People marvelled at how she survived the incident with no damage to her house or herself, considering that she cooked with gas. Her TikTok video stirred massive reactions.

Legit.ng reported that experts had warned against using expired, refurbished and substandard gas cylinders.

@xuccessful_benny2's video generated buzz

spiky said:

"Na why I no fit cook anything wey pass indomie if I'm very tired or extremely exhausted."

Joyyyyy said:

"Mine was rice from 8pm till 12am I was almost chokingthank God for my life."

King Nick said:

"Where you take see peace of mind 8pm till 1 am."

olushola said:

"Dis happened to me mine was egusi with turkey, i didn’t sleep o na film i dey watch o."

Zion | Food vendor in Abuja said:

"How does it feel to be God's favorite?? Tell me I want to know."

Sesi_becca said:

"It happened to me while boiling my baby teether from 10pm to 4am. The kitchen was hot , green kettle turned black and silver, the under removed sef."

Nancy b said:

"Same happens to me ,when am still a maid in Onitsha.

"Omo i dey boil egg and i slept off in the parlour with the kids,

"Na the smoke wey dey choke."

Lit_tlejojo said:

"Beans has this spirit that you must sleep while cooking happened to me once."

