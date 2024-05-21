A Nigerian lady has sparked hilarious reactions online after storming the streets with a very big bag

A video showed eyewitnesses staring at her in shock and filming her as she walked on the road shamelessly

Social media users who watched the clip found her action hilarious and they penned funny remarks in the comments

Hilarious reactions have been trailing a video of a young Nigerian girl showing off her awkward sense of fashion.

In a funny video trending online, the young lady with the handle @queenesseworld was seen with a very big bag.

The young lady shamelessly walked on the road without caring about the drama she was creating.

Eyewitnesses kept on staring at her in awe while some brought out their mobile phones to film her in action.

At one point in the video, she walked to an automated teller machine (ATM) stand like she wanted to withdraw money and then returned to the streets.

Reactions as lady rocks big bag

Social media users were left in awe over her hilarious dressing style in the video shared on TikTok by @queenesseworld.

@godmother said:

"Na this type of bag I need, I wan use am de park people relationship."

@Beccah wrote:

"Imagine short people carrying this bag. Guess the bag will carry us instead. Nobody should come for me pls I’m not feeling fine."

@user1073850736690 commented:

"I want this kind bag I won use am go Sheffield centre cosmo next week abeg waybill am come gimme."

@Berry b commented:

"I no fit blame myself if I forget this kin bag for mall.. Wetin I know be say I will walk home freely but I go come remember after I got home."

@user8700235736373 said:

"Please give me this your bag I want to give it to my sister when next she's visiting her boyfriend."

@Miss Prada added:

"It's the boy that peeped inside the bag for me. My yeye character for don tell the boy to enter inside make I carry dey go."

