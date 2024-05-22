A mother has shared an interesting video of her little daughter making food for herself in the kitchen

The mother said she was really busy doing the laundry when she noticed that her little girl was nowhere in sight

After a brief search for the toddler, the worried mother finally found her in the kitchen making food for herself

A young woman has shared a glimpse of her life as the mother of an independent and smart toddler.

She shared a video showing her recent experience with the little girl who's always ready to do things for herself.

Mum sees daughter preparing her milk drink Photo credit: kenishia/TikTok.

Little girl prepares bottle of milk

In the video shared by the girl's mother @kenishia on TikTok, the girl was seen sitting on a cabinet and making a bottle of milk drink.

Her mother was stunned when she walked into the kitchen to see the girl making her food in all seriousness.

The girl had positioned a chair which she used to climb to the top of the kitchen cabinet where she sat to make the meal.

Sharing the video online, the mother said:

"POV: Life with an independent toddler be like this. In my defence, I was folding laundry. She got her bottle."

Reactions trail video of independent toddler

Netizens who watched the video on the TikTok app were left in awe over the girl's smartness at a tender age.

@Brialy Nicole said:

"I was a stay at home sisssy for my youngest sibling. they didn't wake me up one morning, got up and grabbed the box of waffles from the freezer."

@Star Black wrote:

"That is a such woman move. Ask once and if you don’t move immediately NEVA MIND I GOT IT!"

@GeezLouEEEzzz said:

"We can’t knock her independence and critical problem solving skills."

@tanikkastephenson reacted:

"Momma I done asked you to get me a bottle, you took so long I had to do it myself."

@LandOfMilk&Honey wrote:

"It’s the look up and down. Love that for her she’s so intelligent!"

@Ryn added:

"The way she looked you up and down like "oh, now you wanna show up, nevermind I got it now."

@ochill25 reacted:

"At that point baby she don’t need no bottle. Next thing you know she gonna be cooking."

@AW wrote:

"I think your baby actually said in her head, "Oooo chile, u slow. I got it!" Cuz the look she gave u, then IGNORED u."

@Kiana| Connection Coach said:

"That's my 2yr old friend. Helping us garden, put together wagons WELL. Ya know like it's normal."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng