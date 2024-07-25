A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her younger brother who stole the show during his school's graduation ceremony

In the intriguing clip shared on TikTok, the young boy, dressed in suit, amazed the crowd with his melodious voice

Netizens who watched the video did not hesitate to applaud the boy in the comments for his remarkable singing talent

A school graduation ceremony turned into a showcase of exceptional talent when a student took to the stage.

His amazing performance which was captured on camera left a great impression on both eyewitnesses at the event and viewers on TikTok.

SS3 student shows off his amazing voice Photo credit: @sharon_onwuli/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy stuns everyone with amazing voice

The boy's sister, @sharon_onwuli, shared a video of the performance on TikTok, praising her brother's singing abilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She compared his talent to that of popular American singer singer Pharrell Williams, and hailed him for 'stealing the show'.

A trending clip showed the confident graduating student, whose vocal prowess perfectly intrigued his audience.

Sharing the clip online, the proud sister said:

"POV: My junior brother stole the show at his school's SS3 graduation ceremony. Our junior Pharell Williams."

Reactions as boy sings during graduation ceremony

Netizens on TikTok were impressed by his performance, with viewers lavishing praise on the young singer.

@Radiant Trends said:

"Interestingly, that's one of my favorite song out there. Pharrell Williams will be proud of him."

@blaqdiamond855 reacted:

"Wait oo dat woman at d front with something like crown on her head is in ss3?"

@Moyinoluwa said:

"Your brother go don promise one of those girls marriage like that, them go don agree to go to the same university."

@ADUNNI said:

"Oga o, during my own time, na ‘Odun mefa wa ti pe o’ we sing and we’ll do our signature crying."

@Olamilekan said:

"Life after secondary pass all dis one oooo. I hope you don tell ham sha."

@kemkol asked:

"Which school be this?? They all look so cute. They no dey give admission to people whey no fine?"

@Ho-pie reacted:

"So all this matured girls dey also graduate. Why I’ve been with the same body size for long since after secondary school."

@comfort Bonni commented:

"The guys that were breaking. 10 years from now, I can't imagine how they'd feel seeing themselves do that."

@Chioma added:

"My own na the girls wey dey die for am for that school no go won leave am ooo but then u no post the video finish. Abeg bring continuation."

Watch the video below:

Talented boy sings and plays piano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a young Nigerian boy singing with a melodious voice captured the attention of many on social media.

In the trending clip, the boy sang a gospel song and played the piano simultaneously harmonising with the song he was singing.

Source: Legit.ng