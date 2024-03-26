A last born was told to wash plates at night but what she was recorded doing while at it got people gushing

A Nigerian lady has caused quite a stir after she pulled a fast one on her last born who was busy in the kitchen.

According to @presh.mobi, they told her last born to do the dishes at night.

@presh.mobi quietly went to the kitchen only to find her little sibling singing beautifully as she washed the plates

The unsuspecting kid turned her back after some seconds and reacted in shock upon realising that someone had been behind her all this while.

An amused @presh.mobi noted that her last born was so scared.

People blown away by her voice

WIZKID WIFE said:

"Una last born still dey gree wash for nit my own will never wash it Omoh I don laugh tire."

zitabeau said:

"Her voice though, you didn’t have to scare her like that."

SAMIE said:

"Sign her for any talent audition !!! Her voice is amazing."

swit_yoyo said:

"Plate wen she suppose wash since oh… now she day do like dem day suffer her."

Kelzsingz said:

"Nkechi the village girl when you cry finish you wash the plate, no prince dey come."

Bellasmile_10 said:

"Una get luck say na sing she sing...Our own last born go dey insult and swear for people inside mind."

THAT GIRL said:

"Why isn't anyone talking about her voice?"

user3136719710569 said:

"No be person get voice so?. my own na to dey sound like who swallow speaker."

Source: Legit.ng