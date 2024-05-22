A Nigerian lady who received a truckload of gifts on her wedding day was captured in a video that went viral on TikTok

A Nigerian lady received a truck full of gifts on her wedding day, and a video of this went viral on TikTok.

In the video, she climbed onto the truck to look at some of the gifts and was very excited as she opened the packages.

Nigerian bride gets gift from friend. Photo credit: Getty Images. For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons have no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

While she was in the truck, people started to spray her with money. Her face lit up with joy, showing how much she appreciated everything, as shared by @thevivasurprises.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lindy cute25 said:

“Please tag me in d next video.”

Ooriadewealth wrote:

“All my friends go dey gossip nigawon werey.”

QueenBetty commented:

“Your wedding gown is so beautiful."

Ennyhorlar Adeyeye also commented:

“I wish I could do this for my friend on her wedding day but I no get money but I assisted her in all possible ways I could.”

Oyinol:

“Warey ni gbogbo awon Oremi.”

WENDYe9:

"Things I love seeing.”

Denero:

“I want to do this for my friend on her wedding day.”

Favour crystals:

“Having a clean tongue is a big flex love how clean her tongue is CONGRATULATIONS.”

Ceecee:

"The kind of friend we should have and we should be.”

Kdeee:

“I love this love genuine friendship.”

Rchie's storeV:

“Friend wey no dey backbite go collect truckloads.”

Globali4550:

“Why u no come show us the truckload of giftsO.”

Sugar Ble:

“You no show us the gifts.”

Ladvshii:

“Some of the reasons why l am working hard and smart. the little joys of life are right Infront of us.”

Source: Legit.ng