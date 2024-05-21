A young man shared his girlfriend's funny habit that often manifested whenever she was angry, and it instantly went viral on TikTok

In the video, the man went straight to the wardrobe, explaining that his girlfriend usually hid there whenever she was upset

Eventually, he persuaded her to come out of the wardrobe after opening the door, and she did, wiping her tears

A young man from Nigeria posted a TikTok that caught everyone's attention for its humour.

It showed his girlfriend's quirky reaction to feeling cross: she'd squirrel herself away in the wardrobe.

The man begged her to leave the wardrobe. Photo credit: @_just.ice

Source: TikTok

The clip showed him heading to the wardrobe, narrating how it's her go-to spot when she's miffed.

With a soft touch, he coaxed the door open and talked her into stepping out. And out she came, dabbing at her eyes, a mix of emotions on her face.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Joshua-Den Enterprise said:

“Person fit still dey inside there dey hide chat another guy make u think say she dey vex.”

Toks 0508:

“Sending thunder from lagos.”

Debbie:

“Leave her, if heat worry her she go come outside.”

Yung vick:

“Wardrobe I no get Girlfriend I no get. Who I offend for this life.”

Mannuel 009:

“If she ain't like this I don't want.”

Yhaa's Imports responded:

“U wey no get wardrobe.”

Jay_teds:

“Make government band una.”

Candyce:

“If you leave me there for long once I come out I de go house A4.”

Øfficlal Otòtò AzU:

“Make una no add to my Anger this Morning.”

Nelly bamz:

“If u no get money ...the vex go different ooo.”

Malik:

“Wardrobe I no get Girlfriend I no get Who I offend for this life.”

Anthony $B:

“I get wardrobe but no babe.”

Sarahjacob58:

“My babe go leave me for there till I tire myself.”

