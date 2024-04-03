A man has caused quite a stir online as he showed off the various gifts given to a bride by her family

He was present at the venue of the bride's traditional wedding and took his time to record the gift items with joy

According to the man, the bride's family's action is the custom of his people in Umuezukwu community in Onicha Igboeze in Ebonyi state

To properly usher her into marital life, a bride's family spoilt her with plenty of gifts.

A man, who videoed the gift items, said it was their custom in Umuezukwu community, Ebonyi state.

The bride's family gave her plenty gifts on her traditional wedding day. Photo Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

@lindaikejiblogofficial shared the man's video showcasing the gifts arranged at the traditional wedding venue.

The gifts include a gas cooker, a foam and a bed frame, pots, a dining table and a mattress. Mixed reactions trailed the gift items.

Another bride was gifted a car and N1.5 million on her wedding day.

Internet users react to the wedding gifts

maxhubonline said:

"That's customary. Just like the lady her brothers gifted a car. Each family does it according to their capacity even if it is just mortar and pestle."

ahseeaa said:

"This is a normal thing in the north the bride comes with foreign beds self nt road side the groom only buy rug curtain n wife furnished house with everything electronics , kitchen untilities n food items."

valentino.f01 said:

"E be like them promise the guy say dem go rent apartment give am and furniture am for am if he marry their daughter was her head nor dey house ."

uchescouc said:

"It's normal thing in Njidaka Local Government of Anambra state Idu ulo, the man that posted this video is too local, he has not seen it before ."

gloryanthony79 said:

"This post will not go viral.

"But if it's where the bride price is 100million,

"U will see mad people condemn Igbo culture."

rosezrred said:

"It is the tradition in the North, when a lady when you get married you come with all your household items just like this. So ask if the bride is from the north."

Lady shows gifts bride got at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared a video showing the gifts given to her sister at her wedding.

The bride's sister noted that the bride price was paid in full and that the man left no stone unturned as tradition demanded.

The TikTok video immediately sparked reactions after people saw the things laid out during the traditional wedding. There were detergents, brand-new boxes, drinks of assorted types, and many more.

Source: Legit.ng