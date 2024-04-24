Namtira Bwala, the bullied female student has given Lead British International School, Abuja ultimatum of 48 hours to sanction her bullies

She threatened to seek legal redress against the Gwarimpa-based school if the management failed to sanction the bullies

Bwala through her lawyer condemned the school for referring to a case of battery as an ‘incident between minors’

FCT, Abuja - Namtira Bwala, the female student bullied by her classmates at Lead British International School, Abuja, has threatened to sue the school.

Bwala made this known in a letter addressed to the management of the school through her lawyers at the Deji Adeyanju and Partners Law Firm.

She demanded that the school conduct a thorough investigation and heavy sanctions on Maryam Hassan, a certain Faliya and other students who bullied her, The Punch reports.

Abuja British school ordered to sanction bullies

“Sequel to the foregoing, we have our client’s instruction to demand an immediate investigation and the pronouncement of the stiffest possible sanctions in the student’s rule book on Ms Maryam Hassan, Miss Faliya and nine other students who have formed a cult of bullies in Lead British International School, Gwarimpa, Abuja.”

According to SaharaReporters, the traumatized student gave the school an ultimatum of 48 hours after which she will seek legal redress against the school.

Bullied female student threatens lawsuit

“Please note that if the school fails to sanction the student bullies within 48 hours of the receipt of this letter, we have our client’s further instruction to seek an immediate and severe legal redress against Lead British International School, Gwarimpa, without further recourse to you.”

Bwala through her lawyer lambasted the school for referring to a case of battery as an ‘incident between minors’.

The lawyer added that several other parents said bullying is a reoccurring issue in the school.

He added that the sad incident has left Bwala traumatized.

“Despite several attempts to draw the school’s attention to it, the issue has persisted, leaving our client traumatised from the emotional and physical effect of the oppressive acts by these daredevil bullies.”

Abuja British school students confirm bullying is common

