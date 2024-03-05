A young woman has sparked reactions on social media after cutting her long hair due to economic hardship

According to the lady, she had to cut her hair following the hike in the price of 'attachment' at the market

The viral video left netizens in shock and many insisted that the cost of attachment was not her main reason for cutting her hair

A young Nigerian lady caused a serious buzz online after using a sharp pair of scissors to cut her long hair.

The lady identified as @.official_sky on TikTok revealed that she took the drastic step because of the hike in the price of attachment.

Nigerian lady cuts her hair Photo credit: @officialsky/TikTok.

Lady displays new look after cutting hair

Sky subsequently visited a barbing saloon to get a good trim after using scissors to cut it short.

The end part of the video revealed her new look and she still looked stunning despite having a haircut.

She captioned the video:

"Attachment 6k?"

Reactions as lady cuts her long hair

The video ignited lots of reactions from netizens who insisted that the cost of attachment couldn't be the only reason she cut her hair. Others asked if she didn't have wigs to rock.

DEITY said:

“Babe you should have told me.”

@nelly reacted:

“Attachment 3k here ooh which one is 6k.”

onyinyechi reacted:

“You would have just dread your hair, relock with 3k every two months.”

AY reacted:

“Oh my Allah we buy hair growing stuff and some cut their hair.”

@sweet Ondo girl said:

“Y l go cut my hair cos of attachment is 6k even if na 50k | go Dey plate all back or wool unko.”

SUNRISE said:

“I need this kind of mind to leave my present relationship.”

Aramide reacted:

“You still never talk wetin make you barb this hair am sure is not because of attachment.”

Mide said:

“I will never try it.”

@__arine said:

“Attachment no go affect me in Jesus name.”

@princess reacted:

“You didn't just cut your hair.”

Watch the video below:

Lecturer cuts student's hair in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer at Veritas University, Abuja, has been seen in a viral video shaving the head of his student right inside the lecture hall.

While it is not known if authorities at the university outlaw dreadlocks or keeping of hair, many people have condemned the action of the lecturer, saying adults should be allowed to wear the hair they want.

Source: Legit.ng