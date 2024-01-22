A lady resident in Canada said braiders in the country charge a lot of money, and this has forced her to cut her hair

Osase Naga said she only got to Canada in December 2023, and she has not started earning money to afford expensive braids

She shared a video showing when someone helped her to use a pair of scissors to cut her hair to a low-level

A lady based in Canada, Osase Naga, decided to cut her hair because the cost of braiding in the country was too high.

She said she was new in Canada, having arrived a month ago, in December 2023.

The lady cut her hair she cannot currently afford to braid in Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/@osase_naga.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the lady noted that she decided to cut her hair to start carrying a lowcut after she heard the amount braiders charge in Canada.

Osase's decision became more urgent, especially as she said she had not started earning money in the country.

Checks show that to get a box braid in Canada could cost 240 Canadian dollars (N162,000), while jumbo braids cost 180 Canadian dollars (N122,000).

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady in Canada cuts her hair

@Fivans_Braids_Moncton said:

"It’s because you keep converting the money to Naira. the question is: Are you earning in naira?* if you love your hair, 150-200 is not too much for every 2-3 months."

@Poshbabi said:

"This is what I am doing next. $150 for braids?"

@Fivans_Braids_Moncton said:

"If you are new to canada sha. you can do this to gain ground first sha."

@Cecilia Ahuoiza Ovansa said:

"The weather no even good for hair before so its better like this."

@THRIFT VENDOR IN IBADAN said:

"Who do my baby like this. Canada you do this one."

