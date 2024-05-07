A woman showed that aside from using hair extensions, threads can also be used to make beautiful wigs

In a video, she showed the different styles she made, wore them accordingly, and posted them online

Some netizens were impressed with her level of creativity and noted that some church denominations would like the styles

A woman (@afrikmombraids on Instagram) showed off the various wig styles that can be made using rubber thread.

A woman shows off stylish thread wigs. Image credit: @afrikamombraids

Source: Instagram

The common styles ladies rock are the ones made with hair extensions and some are quite similar to natural hair.

The woman had made the wigs on the wig cap and she placed them on her head for netizens to see its beauty.

Some people admired the styles while others noted that churches that do not allow their members to wear hair extensions would patronise the woman more.

Watch the video of the thread wigs below:

Reactions trail thread wigs

Check out what some netizens have to say concerning the thread wig below:

@bambiknow:

"Seven Days Adventist, Jehovah's Witness, Mountain of Fire, etc have seen Godly wigs."

@anthonia_arinze:

"This thread is about to skyrocket now."

@everything_flossy:

"Dem no go still wear, cos na wig. I know my mama dem."

@ada.michael.10:

"Thread wey children dey manage now go cost."

@monicvalue:

"If them dey do low cut wig, then this too can be done. It’s fine sha."

@_fishfaith:

"How una take sidon do kiko on top baby head?"

@rachael_oghoghosa:

'The price of this thread is about to fly. This is so cute. Daughters of Zion will love this."

2quin_nene:

"Wig for Deeper Life girls and ndi Choosen mopol."

@makyylove:

"Rubber go cost now."

@im_bussie:

"I love this."

Young girl's tiny hair, netizens hail her

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young girl and her hair stylist got the attention of netizens after a video of her making her hair was shared online.

The girl sat as the lady picked her small hair and combed it out, weaving it into two parts sideways.

She later packed the remaining part in the middle and attached artificial hair to it before she sewed them together.

Source: Legit.ng