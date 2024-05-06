A Nigerian lady has celebrated her female friend for her performance in the just-concluded UTME

She displayed her pal's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score, noting that the lady finished secondary school in 2020

The proud lady wondered what her female friend's result would have been if she had taken the exam immediately after she finished secondary school

The 2024 UTME result of a lady who completed her secondary school education in 2020 has surfaced online.

The lady's friend, Eze Blessing, made the UTME result public as she celebrated her academic feat.

Praising the JAMB 2024 candidate, Osita-Nwankwo Ijeoma Favour, on Facebook, Blessing wondered what her score would have been if she had taken the UTME when she finished secondary school.

Blessing added that she was happy and proud of Ijeoma's performance. Blessing wrote:

"This is the Jamb result of someone who graduated secondary school in 2020. Imagine what she would have scored if she had written immediately after school when everything was still very fresh... I'm a happy & proud friend ☺️☺️.. Congratulations ."

From the screenshot Blessing shared, Ijeoma got 65 in English and economics, 75 in literature and 69 in Christian Religious Studies (CRS), bringing her aggregate to 274.

Ijeoma's feat meant she fell in the 4.2% of candidates who scored 250 and above in the exam.

Legit.ng reported the simple way to check one's UTME result.

Osita-Nwankwo Ijeoma Favour's result stirs reactions

Star Rooney said:

"She tried."

Botson Abel Daniel said:

"She tried sha.

"Tho the subjects ain't hard too."

Paul Kitusu said:

"Eze Blessing exactly oh...many of them in the sciences are not even intelligent but they keep looking down on art subjects as if they even know or can do better when studying them."

Adam Musa Musa said:

"Congrats.....

"But im not prayin to sit for jamb again."

Khinq Khalifa II said:

"Forget about writing JAMB immediately or afta a long time... you'll pass wen u deserve to pass!"

School dropout clears UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy who dropped out of school had scored high in the UTME.

While sharing the result on X, an excited Alex gave an interesting background about the boy named Aneke Kosisochukwu Kasiemobi.

According to Alex, Kosisochukwu dropped out of school two years ago and did not want to take the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam because he lacked the money. Alex added that the boy went into plumbing and totally abandoned formal education.

