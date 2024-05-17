French superstar and former Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappé, observed an artwork created in his image with excitement in a video that quickly went viral on TikTok

In the video, Mbappé touched the artwork, which looked incredibly lifelike, almost as if it were him

His broad smile and unmistakable sense of pride were evident as he continued to admire the piece

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

French superstar and former Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappé, saw an artwork of himself and got very excited.

In the video, Mbappé touched the artwork, which looked very real, almost like it was him.

Mbappe shows excitement on seeing the artwork. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe sees his own artwork

His big smile and clear pride showed as he kept looking at the amazing piece., as shown by @gala.fr.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ahmatmoubarakgaby said:

“He looks like Mbappé more than even Mbappé.”

Benny:

“Look s more mbappe than mbappe.”

Michael:

“Mbappe was like is this really k. Mbappe.”

Lachina:

“Me looking at the statue thinking it was Mbappe real.”

Brice Prince473:

“The statue looks more real than the mbappe himself.”

Joshuaandy40:

“Mbappe no believe say E no be human.”

Ayomide12:

“Which team jersey is that.”

Babere34:

“More of Mbappe than original one.”

Franck makumbi:

“Come see this from mufwakolo mavi pa mavi.”

GangLeader:

“MBAPPE meets mbappe.”

Paul MT:

“2300 it will be us the ancestors that the people are they going to invoke for money?”

Pey Stephens:

“It's better than these ones they make in America.”

PSG eyes Osimhen as Mbappe’s replacement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Paris Saint-Germain is seriously considering Napoli's forward Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has expressed his desire to depart the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

PSG sees the 24-year-old Nigerian international as a prime candidate to fill Mbappe's shoes and is contemplating moving for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Osimhen, who transferred to Napoli from Lille in 2020, has been a key player for the Italian team, scoring 67 goals in 119 matches.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappe, has reportedly reached an agreement and signed a contract with Real Madrid.

Source: Legit.ng