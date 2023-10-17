The National Examinations Council (NECO) result of a young Nigerian army hopeful has left Nigerians in awe

The young girl, who left secondary school five years ago, shared her NECO result online as she walked down memory lane

The promising girl said when she told her mother about her result, the stunned woman sent her N2k

A young Nigerian army hopeful, Emmanuel Nkiruka Philomina, has been celebrated on social media for passing her National Examinations Council (NECO) exams.

An excited Emmanuel took to Facebook to share her result as she appreciated her sponsors and God for making it possible.

Emmanuel left school 5 years ago

In a touching Facebook post on Monday, October 16, Emmanuel revealed she took the exam five years after leaving secondary school.

She said lack of finances made it difficult for her to get her WAEC and was able to take NECO because a kindhearted fellow, Raymond paid for it, after another young man, Egboka Victory, publicised her emotional appeal on Facebook.

"...He asked me how much, told him and boom, he sent the money that same day! I cried, because at first, it didn't feel real. Called my mom, she was so happy. I thanked him, wholeheartedly," she said of her benefactor who paid for the NECO.

Emmanuel's mum was so happy

The young lady said her not having a NECO or WAEC result had been a stumbling block between her Nigerian army aspiration and other opportunities.

"If you know me too well, especially on this space, you will know how much I crave to join the military. External certificate like WAEC/NECO is the reason, I haven't joined the military.

"Aside the military, there's alot I could do with the certificate but unfortunately those opportunities keep passing by and it always makes me look like a failure!"

Emmanuel said her mum sent her N2k after seeing her result. Emmanuel cleared her NECO exams, scoring five C's as well as a 'B' in English language and an 'A' in marketing.

Nigerians celebrate Emmanuel Nkiruka Philomina on her NECO performance

Paul Oluwatobiloba Daniel said:

"Congratulations .

"I wish you all the best in your future endeavors.

"Cheers to more."

E-square Eze said:

"Congratulations to you.

"May God bless those that put their heads together for your success."

Chinwe Chukwudolue said:

"Once a winner, always a winner!!

"Mr Raymond and Victory, keep doing good and receiving blessings."

Sullyman Titilope said:

"Congratulations darling .

"If you're still interested in joining the military.

"Nigerian Army form is still out."

Nnanna Uma said:

"Congratulations to you for taking a bold step in the right direction. Well done. The best is certainly yet to come."

Evelyn C. Enwereuzo said:

"I'm proud of you girlie...you are resilient ND I love dat.... God bless Me Raymond and Victory.

"Congratulations bby ."

