For many people, leaving Nigeria for overseas is a dream come true, but for a young man, it left him with mixed feelings

In a trending video, a young man proudly flaunted his passport with a visa approval to move to the United Kingdom

However, the Nigerian youth admitted that he is not happy moving out of Nigeria and shared his mission in the UK

A Nigerian youth, @basitusman11, proudly showed off his passport after getting a United Kingdom visa approval.

In a TikTok video, the youth danced happily while brandishing his passport for netizens to see.

The young man said he is not happy to leave Nigeria. Photo Credit:@basitusman11

Source: TikTok

@basitusman11 stated that he feels unhappy leaving Nigeria but maintained that one has to work.

"Am not happy to leave my country but man must work uk see u soon,"his TikTok video was captioned.

Mixed reactions trailed his TikTok clip.

In an unpopular twist, a Nigerian lady returned to Nigeria to start a new chapter.

Watch the video below:

People celebrate with him

Prince adeboy said:

"Person wa just relocated to Lagos e don confused una."

Zaynahb said:

"Am happy for u dear.

"Whatever u see abeg no forget home."

Olayinka said:

"Congratulations I tap from your blessings."

Spiritlead astrology said:

"Na this kind period girls go now like him , them no go like am before oo."

Michael khoded said:

"Some people think say e easy.

"But if you're village no dey follow you, na for embassy you go know...congratulations bro."

Kudi kleptor said:

"God please help me I was mock last year June when my Canada visa refused I pray you come through for me."

gionnajene00 said:

"Am sorry to ask ooo how much is all you spend in going to the UK."

Okada man relocates to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an okada man suffering in Nigeria had relocated to the United Kingdom.

His (@honourablebanjoko) throwback photos showed his bike (okada) and his time with his friends in Nigeria. A point in the video captured his one-room, showing that he struggled to make ends meet.

After his relocation to the UK, his life changed. The man had a new community of friends abroad. He encouraged people not to give up on life. His video sent netizens into a frenzy.

Source: Legit.ng