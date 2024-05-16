The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is now installing CNG delivery infrastructure in all of its filling stations

This is in line with the recent directive by President Bola Tinubu for government agencies to purchase CNG-powered cars and generators henceforth

In light of this, the president also recently launched three infrastructure projects that will enable additional gas processing capacity

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, led by Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari, declared on Wednesday that it has begun implementing Compressed Natural Gas delivery infrastructure in all its filling stations nationwide.

According to Kyari, the presidential mandate on the procurement of CNG-powered cars by government entities has led to the deployment of CNG installations across all NNPC retail locations nationwide.

Recall that President Tinubu's Federal Executive Council ordered all federal ministries, departments, and agencies to purchase only CNG-powered cars and generators on Monday.

According to the report, the federal government also instructed the MDAs to switch all generators and cars that run on gasoline or diesel to CNG.

In response to the development, The Punch reported that Kyari informed the President during his speech on Wednesday during the presidential commissioning of three gas projects that NNPC was now installing CNG installations in all its filling stations nationwide.

“We are pleased to mention that in line with the just announced presidential directive on the purchase of CNG-powered vehicles by institutions of government, and in furtherance of the overall objective of broadening CNG as an alternative fuel for automobiles, NNPC is deploying CNG delivery installations in our retail stations across the country,”

Kyari stated.

Nigeria is blessed

Kyari said Nigeria has significant natural gas resources, with over 209 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves and the potential to grow to over 600TCF.

He said that NNPC is executing several major gas infrastructure projects, such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline with the associated power plants, to monetise the gas resources.

He added,

“The wider OB3 project will be fully delivered shortly, and we are also progressing with other initiatives such as fertiliser and petrochemical plants, small—and large-scale LNG, and floating LNG.

New Projects

Kyari said the NNPC is now working on a compressed natural gas initiative to offer its vehicles a cleaner, less expensive substitute for premium motor spirit.

The ANOH to OB3 Custody transfer metering station gas pipeline, the enlargement of the AHL Gas Processing Plant, and the ANOH Gas Processing Plant are the three gas projects situated in Delta and Imo states that were essentially inaugurated by Tinubu.

He said,

“We are pleased to inform you that the three infrastructure projects will enable additional gas processing capacity and increase the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, thereby reducing the dependency on importation.

“Also, the projects are fully in line with the Federal Government’s quest to derive value from the nation’s gas assets while eliminating gas flaring and moving towards environmentally friendly energy sources,”

He said the projects undertaken by NNPC and partners aligned with the Nigerian Decade of Gas agenda and were consistent with the Federal Government’s effort to boost gas supply to the domestic market.

Nigeria Discovers Another Oil Well

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Exploration and Production Limited (NNPC E&P Ltd), a subsidiary of NNPC and Natural Limited Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL), has announced the successful commencement of oil production at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 13 in Akwa Ibom state.

The NNPC announced this in a statement signed by its chief corporate communications officer, Olufemi Soneye, on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

It said the production, which began on May 6, 2024, with about 6,000 barrels of oil, is expected to be ramped up to 40,000 barrels daily by May 27, 2024.

