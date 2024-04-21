Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that the first batch of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results will be out "any moment soon".

Legit.ng reports that JAMB stated this on Saturday, April 20, on X (formerly Twitter) while responding to inquiries.

The 2024 JAMB UTME exam started on Friday, April 19 and will end on Monday, April 29.

1,985,642 candidates have registered for the examination. That is significantly higher than the 1,595,779 candidates who registered for the 2023 edition.

Legit.ng understands that JAMB is trying to ensure that all necessary screenings are concluded before releasing the UTME 2024 results.

