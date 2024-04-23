Olivia Emmanuel revealed she studied nursing for five years and was sponsored in school by her parents

In an emerging video from an interview she did, the viral bridesmaid opened up about how she was once a good girl

Olivia said she is now into married men and spoke confidently about her hook up business and her gains

Olivia Emmanuel, the viral bridesmaid who was criticized for her dress at a wedding, said she was once a good girl.

Olivia shared her story during an interview with YanKontent Factory sometime in October 2023.

Olivia Emmanuel said she studied nursing

In the explosive interview, the confident lady, who hails from Anambra, said she studied nursing for five years and was sponsored by her parents.

She added that her parents and siblings are doing fine and are aware that she is a nudist.

"I was once a good girl. My relationship has not been a favourable one though..."

Olivia said she is into married men

Olivia defended her lifestyle, saying 9-5 jobs pay peanuts and men these days can't help a lady without having their way with her.

While speaking about her failed relationships, Olivia stated that she is now into married men. In her words:

"I am more of dating married men that can give me money more of what the single guys can give..."

Olivia revealed she runs a company that recruits ladies for hook up and boasted about having landed properties.

People react to Olivia Emmanuel's story

Amarachukwu Okafor said:

"What i will never do is judge her or anyone.

"Her life, whatever, is between she and her creator.

"She knows her story, she knows and have her reasons. The lifestyle is a No! But i won't judge her.

"And no! The country is not enough reason to venture into this lifestyle. No reason is even enough. She chose to live that life, not cos the country kini ko...

"All the best to her. May God look upon her."

Somtochukwu Daniel said:

"The internet never forgets..Tomorrow we go know hwfa."

Odogwu And Aisha Lovers said:

"I couldn’t believe she studied Nursing for 5 years only to Graduate and venture into Hook Up."

Olowolayemo Lizzy said:

"YanKontent Factory there is nothing like studying nursing in School of Health. It can either be studied in School of Nursing or the University, thanks. I don't think she went to school, she shouldn't drag nursing into her mess."

Uchenna Ibecheozor said:

"School of health is different from Nursing pls get the difference very well."

Christantus Dos Santos said:

"One daughter down. She has left us."

