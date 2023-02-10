A Nigerian lady has inspired people on TikTok after she was seen moulding blocks in Asaba, Delta state

The lady said in a viral video that she is a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, and that she moulds blocs to support her parents

A kind man who saw her doing the hard job gifted her the sum of N100k which made her shed tears of joy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who moulds blocks to support her parents.

The lady was seen doing the job in a video that has now gone viral on TikTok after it was posted by @prince_dstn.

The lady started moulding blocks to support herself in school. Photo credit: TikTok/@prince_dstn.

Source: TikTok

Explaining why she does the job considered to be for men, the lady said she went into it to be able to support the little her parents give her in school.

Video of a Nigerian lady who moulds blocks in Asaba

According to her, some of her friends mocked her when she started doing the job while others urged her to start doing hook up.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She said she rejected the idea and opted to earn money the right way. In the now viral clip, the lady moulded one block for people to see how she does it.

As a way of encouraging her to work harder, @prince_dstn gave her the sum of N100k gift. She became very emotional when the monetary gift was announced.

TikTok users are reacting to the video after it was posted. Many are praising the lady for her hard work and also pray for more blessings from other public-spirited Nigerians.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Brightoffset said:

"I pray untouchable come across her and bless her as well."

@user50111082907503 reacted:

"Can you connect me with that girl I like her."

@user1480221319718 said:

"May God continue to bless you both. This made me cry."

@enenduelcee reacted:

"You're a strong woman, my dear."

Lady gets N10k gift

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who works at a construction site was gifted the sum of N10k.

A stranger walked up to her and handed her the money and an encouraging note.

According to the lady who gave her the money, she did it to encourage her to continue to work harder.

Source: Legit.ng