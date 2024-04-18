Nigeria's Tunde Onakoya's attempt to surpass the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon for 58 hours has received massive support.

So far, the chess master has received $25,240 (over N29 million) in donations and is unbeaten in over 20 hours.

More details shortly...

