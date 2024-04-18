Guinness World Record: Chess Master Tunde Onakoya Undefeated after 20 Hours, Receives N29m Donations
Nigeria's Tunde Onakoya's attempt to surpass the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon for 58 hours has received massive support.
So far, the chess master has received $25,240 (over N29 million) in donations and is unbeaten in over 20 hours.
