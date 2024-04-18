Another company has made a juicy offer to Anyim Veronica Nnenna, the NOUN law graduate disgraced by Pastor Paul Enenche

After a land offer by a real estate company, a communication company has offered Veronica a satellite phone of N1.8 million

Azubuike Ihemeje, the chairman of Portland Resort Hotel, has spoken with Legit.ng extensively about Veronica's latest offers

Anyim Veronica Nnenna, embarrassed by Pastor Paul Enenche over a fake testimony claim, has been offered a satellite phone worth N1.8 million by a communication company.

The chairman of Portland Resort Hotel, Azubuike Ihemeje, shared the new development on Facebook.

Anyim Veronica Nnenna was offered a satellite phone worth N1.8 million. Photo Credit: Anyim Vera

Source: Facebook

The phone offer comes after a real estate company offered Veronica a plot of land.

Azubuike added that Veronica would be handed the device when she arrives at his hotel for her all-expenses-paid vacation during the weekend. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"ANOTHER BIG ONE!

"A communication company Ulefone HOUSE has promised to gift Vera Anyim of NOUN one of their premium satellite phone worth 1.8Million Naira, soon as she arrives at Portland Resorts this weekend. Pure Grace!"

Anyim Veronica appointed brand ambassador

When Legit.ng contacted Azubuike Ihemeje about the phone offer, the hotelier detailed the development, adding that Veronica has been appointed the brand ambassador of Portland Resort Hotel.

His statement to Legit.ng read:

"The phone company will deliver it to her at Portland Resort in Port Harcourt, where she’ll be treated to a rare premium vacation.

"Portland Resort is celebrating its one-year anniversary this Sunday, 21st April 2024, and will be opening its luxury cinema and VVIP Lounge Club, of which Vera is currently the brand ambassador."

Netizens shocked by Anyim Veronica's wins

Precious Ndimele said:

"This is huge."

Ogunsuyi Akinwole Smart said:

"Azubuike Ihemeje Almighty God will continue to bless you.

"God is using you to bless this woman.

"You will never know a better yesterday Amen."

Defamous TV Africa said:

"Omo make this kind grace jamb me like Waec Abeg.

"I can’t be carrying Bsc for noting."

Chisom G said:

"She’s making changes. This type of favor doesn’t meet people just like that. It’s an unusual type of favor.

"Congratulations to her."

Ujunwa Esther Ibekwe-Agu II said:

"When I said the lord permitted these whole thing just to announce this woman they came to eat me raw.

"We can't be wiser than Ominiknoweth himself!!!

"Thank you lord for who you are.

"Congratulations Vera and many thanks to Pa Azubuike Ihemeje for being a chanel to her lifting."

Emmanuel Okezie Eze said:

"I have BSC in Law. Which church should I go and testify this week?"

Josey Ogechi Martin said:

"Congratulations to her, God let my appointed time of lifting not elude me."

Cybersecurity expert makes Anyim Veronica 4 offers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that cybersecurity expert Charles Awuzie had made four offers to Anyim Veronica.

In a lengthy read on Facebook, the CEO of Gemsbok Group, South Africa, empathised with Veronica over how Pastor Paul Enenche embarrassed her during her testimony in his church.

Charles urged Veronica to accept his apology and offered her an undisclosed amount of money. He added that he was willing to sponsor her in a public speaking program and also directly mentor her.

Source: Legit.ng