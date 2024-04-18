Anyim Veronica Nnenna is set to become a land owner as a real estate company has offered her a plot of land

The policewoman became a viral sensation after she was embarrassed in Dunamis church by Pastor Paul Enenche over claims of her lying during her testimony

A representative of the real estate company has shared with Legit.ng exclusively why they offered Veronica land

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) law graduate Anyim Veronica Nnenna has been offered a plot of land by a real estate company.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje who had offered Veronica an all-expenses-paid vacation at his resort.

Anyim Veronica Nnenna has been offered a plot of land by a real estate company. Photo Credit: Anyim Vera

Veronica shot into the limelight following a Sunday incident at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, where the senior pastor, Paul Enenche, accused her of giving a fake testimony.

Azubuike added that Veronica would be gifted the property during the weekend. He wrote on Facebook:

"BREAKING NEWS!!

"A real estate company Chifour Properties has announced to gift Madam Vera Anyim of NOUN a plot of land in Portharcourt City this weekend."

Why we offered Anyim Veronica land

When contacted to ascertain why the company offered Veronica a plot of land, Chifour Properties representative told Legit.ng exclusively that they stand for authenticity and were inspired by the law graduate's resilience and determination. Chifour Properties said:

"We are a company that stands for authenticity and people who believe they can change their family narratives irrespective of their background. This played a major motivation."

The Port Harcourt-based company added that it was also partly due to the birthday celebration of their managing director, which was on Wednesday, April 17.

Netizens amazed by the land offer

Benedicta Ngozi Omeniho said:

"See grace!!!!

"Somebody should show case me nah, let these good people see me meanwhile congratulation to Vera."

Ekomobong Ebong said:

"I knew it will result to this.

"Blessings in disguise.

"Congratulations to her .

"God bless the givers."

Patience Adieme said:

"God does not need permission to bless anyone!! Tnk u LordCongratulations Vera❤️."

Eric O Sharpillo Agwenitani said:

"God has a way of doing things. Congratulations Vera. That platform was used to announce her."

Vue Msughter Pedro said:

"Azubuike Ihemeje these kind of things happen when it is the female gender. Una no go give man this kind gift!"

Azubike Daniel said:

"Wow.

"That's awesome!

"The man meant to humiliate her but God used it to elevate her."

Ogochi said:

"Wow... See how God has lifted this lady.

"Some humiliation is elevation in disguise."

US-based man offers N200k to Anyim Veronica

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man in the United States had offered N200k to Anyim Veronica.

Portland Resorts chairman Azubuike Ihemeje shared the US resident's offer, which he dropped in his Facebook DM. In the released DM, Caleb Nsikan Essien, who resides in Atlanta, Georgia, notified Azubuike of his desire to give Veronica N200k.

He felt Azubuike had a higher chance of reaching her if he shared the message himself. Reacting to the controversial Dunamis church incident, which blew up online, Caleb said he felt embarrassed and sought a way to ally with Veronica's worries.

