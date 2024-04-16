A Nigerian lady has shared her experience on Facebook after flying with Air Peace from Lagos to London

In her post, the lady noted that her experience with the company was the best since she started flying abroad

Speaking further in her post, she mentioned the only complaint she made while onboard the aeroplane

A Nigerian lady who boarded the newly launched flight by Air Peace from Lagos to London has narrated her heartwarming experience.

The lady praised the company for making her journey worthwhile with their amazing customer service and hospitality.

Lady shares her experience with Air Peace

Source: Facebook

Lady shares experience with Air Peace

The lady identified as Linda Chinemerem Paul on Facebook claimed that she had to pinch herself to be sure she was at a Nigerian airport.

According to the lady, her flight using Air Peace from Lagos to London was on time, no delay was experienced and the cabin crew was very supportive and well-organized.

She revealed that the passengers were served well-prepared and relatable food like party jollof rice with fried plantain and chicken, pasta, eforiro, and semo.

Air Peace left her in awe with their food options, unlike some other airlines which she claimed served her tasteless food on their international flight.

She added that drinks were not limited to tea or coffee as they had the option of choosing between small stout, Heineken, Malt, Red Label, Baileys, red wines and all kinds of soft drinks and juices.

However, she added that the only problem she had was the lack of Wifi and the fact that there was no USB alternative in the charging port.

She wrote:

“So much has changed from the last time I traveled through the Murtala Mohammed Airport. l used the new terminal and I was gobsmacked. I didn't believe I was still in Nigeria. The smooth navigation to the boarding gate.

"No "begi begi", very professional immigration officers, very neat space and toilets, then, the boarding gate has charging ports. I had to pinch myself to be sure I was in Nigeria. The cold nko? Whatever cooling system they installed was in full blast.

"I had to wear an extra jacket. Now to the main gist! My experience with flying Air Peace is the best so far l've had. The flight was on time. No delays. The cabin crew were so organised and supportive. Then, the food oo. If you're a frequent traveller, you'll agree with me that food served by these international airlines no dey get taste.

"I used to think there was something about eating on board that changes the taste of food. And moreover, their meals are unrelatable. But, Air Peace proved me wrong o. We were served party jollof rice with friend plantain and chicken, there were other options on the menu like pasta, eforiro and semo.

"I asked for my pepper soup but was told it was exclusively for first class passengers. The drinks nko? No "coffee or tea"? It was small stout, Heineken, Malt, Red Label, Baileys, red wines and all kinds of soft drinks and juices. I had red wine to my satisfaction.

"The temperature in the plane cold pass the temperature in London. So, you may consider getting and extra jacket while flying AirPeace. It was a very smooth journey although we had a lot of turbulence. The timing of the flight makes it easier for the trip. We left 00:45 am, so, you get to sleep through the midnight and arrive very early in the morning.

"The only complaint I made was no WiFi on board. Also, the charging port for your devices had pins we can't use. No USB alternative. I had to switch off my phone to save battery. The competition is getting tougher and they need to stay afloat. I hope they fix the WiFi.

"However, I'll rate my experience 9/10 and can't wait for them to resume operations in other destinations. Airpeace delivered me to UK peacefully. Fly AIRPEACE. Nke a bụ nke anyi!”

Reactions as lady shares experience flying Air Peace

Netizens who came across her post stormed the comments section to react to her experience.

Veronica Enechukwu said:

“Thank God for journey mercy.”

Nourishwellcorner - WithNg reacted:

“Thank God for journey mercy. Welcome to UK.”

Chineze Agbapulonwu said:

“Thank God for safe travels. Air Peace keep it up.”

Grace Uchechukwu Chukwuyekwe said:

“Thank God for safe trip.”

Maureen Okoye said:

“I cannot wait to fly Air Peace. The food only is a big motivation.”

Man who flew with Air Peace speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Okikiola Ayoade Ojetayo, was among the first Nigerians on Air Peace flight to London.

Speaking about his journey with Air Peace, Okikiola expressed his fulfilment, noting that he had a perfect experience.

