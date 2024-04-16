Davido has been in the news for cheating scandals following a video that saw him shed tears in a bedroom

The American lady in the leaked clip has opened up about the situation surrounding the moments she shared with the Afrobeats star

She disclosed that the photo of her with Davido in the restroom was mistakenly shared on Instagram

An American model identified as Gorgeousdoll, aka, Kourtney, has come forward to speak about the recent scandals surrounding Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Recall the news made rounds online after a foreign lady, Nativepink, shared a picture of the singer hugging and kissing a lady on the forehead in the toilet. Immediately after that, she shared a video of the Timeless hitmaker begging on his knees in the bedroom.

The American lady in Davido’s leaked clips addresses Nigerians. Credit: @davido, @gorgeousdoll

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the woman in the viral clips was Gorgeousdoll and she made a fresh video to explain to Nigerians the situations that led to those clips being leaked.

According to her, the restroom picture she took with Davido was mistakenly shared on Instagram due to some default settings on her iPhone, which also tagged a couple of her friends in the post.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Her friends, including Nativepink, started getting trolled for it, so they went to their group chat to extract the video of Davido crying that Gorgeousdoll had initially shared with them.

Gorgeousdoll revealed that the circumstances surrounding the derogatory bedroom tape were dramatic, and she wouldn’t want to talk about it.

“It is not funny now, but we did laugh at it (the video) at some point because Davido was dramatic. I am not going to speak about the video or the context of the video. I am not gonna say nothing,” she said.

She further revealed that she and the DMW boss had been friends for over four years and that she styles him up for shows and does bookings for him in Atlanta.

The US model also reiterated that she never knew that the Afrobeats star was married or had a couple of baby mamas.

See her video below:

Nigerians react to the video of Davido US “friend”

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

royal_diadem15:

"Even the davido is not aware he is married."

lovelypaulyn:

"The problem is Davido not the girls!…for once make una accept am…"

u.z.o.c.h.u.k.w.u:

"They are never aware he's married. Someone that post his wife always?"

0ggechi:

"Having more scandals more than albums and embarrassing your wife? No boundaries, nothing . That song should have been " Endurance"

chinazaukwuije_onaimor:

"Chioma should upgrade that Porsche to a Rolls Royce, and probably shed a few tears in it."

abbyforreal5:

"Why the explanation? We know David to be national cake, my dear pack up. We need no story."

chk.kyy:

"Davido needs to have respect for himself since he doesn’t respect his marriage vows, father or family never mind his brand."

fashion_explora:

"Any woman that loves her peace will just eat Davido's money and move on, not settle down for it."

Anita Brown blows hot after Davido’s leaked video

The Nigerian star's alleged side chick, Anita Brown, attacked the singer following the recent allegations of his infidelity scandal with another purported side chick.

In her lengthy rant, Anita claimed that many people in the US were unaware that the singer was married. She asserted that, contrary to popular opinion, Davido was not well-known in the United States.

She stated that he does not share pictures of his wife and children in a way that would make it clear that he is married.

Source: Legit.ng