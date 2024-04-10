Following the rush over Air Peace flight to London, the management has announced that more seats are now available

This is coming after several Nigerians who boarded the flight to London from Lagos came online to give positive reviews

Netizens took to the comments section to commend Air Peace for making Nigeria proud while promising to use their airline

Nigerians have been expressing their interest to board Nigerian airline, Air Peace owned by Allen Onyema after he launched a Lagos to London route.

In a public notice, the management revealed that they received an overwhelming increase in demand and interest in their newly introduced London route.

More seats for Lagos to London route

In the notice shared on their official page on Facebook, they revealed that due to the high demand, they increased the number of seats available.

They thanked the Nigerian population both those in Nigeria and those in the United Kingdom for their support.

They wrote:

“Due to overwhelming demand and interest in our London route, we have decided to increase the capacity on the route. This means that more seats are now available. Air Peace would like to thank the Nigerian population, both in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom, for their support. We do not take it for granted, and we will be doing our best to continue to make the whole country proud.”

Reactions as Air Peace shares update

The comments section was flooded with reactions from netizens who had different things to say.

Emma Chinedum Comedy said:

“Air Peace my last year vacation was with bristishway to UK i could not enjoy it because of type of meal they served me was not African dishes ,lol,i hope you guys serves ogusi/oha/okoro soup and pounded yam because am ready with my family and friends.”

Ngo space reacted:

“I cant wait to fly Air peace. When are you including manchester to lagos. You will continue to make nigerian proud. God bless you (Allen) and everyone behind the success.”

Uzo Den commented:

“Air Peace, please open more routes, like Mexico I, Brazil and Holland. Keep making us proud. Can't wait to fly with you guys.”

Omole Omowumi reacted:

“Wow, good news congratulations. I celebrate mr oyema, God will grant you more wisdom to do more. Please we need to USA make I japa.”

Godplus Music Ministry said:

“God will help you, at least this shoulder pad wey dollar carry go reduce small. We are proud of you.”

Musa L. Keita said:

“Proud of this service. Love from Liberia.”

