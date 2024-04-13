A Nigerian lady said she decided to patronise Air Peace when she wanted to travel from London, UK, to Lagos Nigeria

From the flight review she gave in a TikTok video, it appears flying with Air Peace from London to Lagos was enjoyable for her

First, the passenger said the checks at the London Gatwick Airport were as brief as 10 minutes and also, Air Peace served a lot of food

A lady who flew with Air Peace from London Gatwick Airport has reviewed the value she received.

The passenger said she decided to try Air Peace, and she enjoyed the flight from London to Nigeria.

The lady said she ate good food onboard Air Peace flight from London to Lagos. Photo credit: TikTok/@seikellasworld.

Source: TikTok

The passenger, @seikellasworld, said the first thing she liked about the Air Peace flight was that it took a maximum of 10 minutes for the normal airport checks to be completed at London Gatwick.

Also, as the Air Peace flight left the airport, the lady said the cabin crew kept serving food onboard.

What made the food so special was that the crew served her Nigerian delicacies, and she enjoyed them.

By the time the flight landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, the lady said she had eaten her full.

Interestingly, the flight was spearheaded by an Oyinbo pilot who said he grew up in Nigeria and appreciated the opportunity to fly people to the country.

He said:

"It's a fantastic opportunity to be part of Air Peace."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady reviews Air Peace flight

@temi. said:

"Air peace must absolutely win!!"

@esyl said:

"Awww I love the Nigerian touches. The food!!!! They are representing."

@Ama commented:

"Ah this is awesome!! I really see good things about this!"

@Peach said:

"Even going to Abuja from Lagos the flight is so nice. I stopped taking business classes. There was no need economy was ok. The snacks were good, staff was polite."

@Peach said:

"Very nice. Thank you for the review. I just hope the standard doesn’t go down. The price was right also."

What Allen Onyema said about UK and Nigerian income

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Air Peace boss, Allen Onyema, stirred controversy with his recent statement asserting that earning N200,000 monthly in Nigeria surpasses receiving £2,000 in the UK.

Onyema, also a lawyer, argued that in foreign lands like the UK, a £2,000 earner is, at best, a pauper.

In the viral video, Onyema asked Nigerians to stop running down their own country.

Source: Legit.ng