A Nigerian man has shared his experience after boarding Air Peace flight to Gatwick, London, United Kingdom

In his post shared on Facebook, he commended the management for their hospitality throughout the flight

Social media users reacted massively to the post with many expressing their love and support for Air Peace

A Nigerian man, Okikiola Ayoade Ojetayo, was among the first Nigerians to launch Air Peace flight to London.

In a Facebook post shared via his official account on the platform, he shared his experience during his journey to Gatwick.

Nigerian man shares his experience with Air Peace Photo credit: Okikiola Ayoade Ojetayo/ Facebook.

Okikiola praises Air Peace for great hospitality

Speaking about his journey with Air Peace, Okikiola expressed his fulfilment, noting that he had a perfect experience.

According to him, the flight took off from Nigeria by 11:50 pm and they got to the United Kingdom by 6:15 am.

Okikiola further confirmed that the staff and attendants treated the passengers onboard with great hospitality.

In his words:

"I flew with an AIR PEACE flight to Gatwick and it was 100% perfect. We took off 11:50 pm and got to the UK 6:15am with great hospitality.

"It took just 10min to be cleared by Immigration at Gatwick. I support LOCAL MADE. I believe in GREAT NIGERIA."

Reactions as man shares experience with Air Peace

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

Adegoke Samson said:

"More grace and annointing my papa."

Adekitan Adenike reacted:

"Thank God for the journey mercy."

Emma Divine commented:

"Safe travels sir."

Oseni Musliu commented:

"No body can know you better than your people, from the entrance to the on board food and Air-hostel relationship than the white we hardly hear what they say or know the food some get served. The dramatic slashes in flight ticket too is a sign they had been cheating us way long. Lastly I hope they keep up to the service like their local flight and compromise in service delivery means back to square one. I trust the CEO His a visionary I think his ready to capitalize on the opportunities."

Ayokunle wrote:

"Enjoy ur self brother. Journey mercy all through."

Omotara Anike added:

"Thank God for the safe journey sir, my regards to your family."

Passenger who boarded Air Peace flight speaks

Source: Legit.ng