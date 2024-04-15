A Nigerian lady was able to save some money during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and she used it to start a business

The lady, Gladys Adija, who is a single mother of two, said she denied herself many luxuries to be able to save for her dreams

Gladys noted that the love and desire to care for her children is her driving force as her business has grown bigger

A Nigerian woman has become a businesswoman despite facing many daunting challenges.

Gladys Adija got pregnant when she was still a student, and this threatened to ruin her dreams in life.

The resilient mother refused to give up on herself despite challenges. Photo credit: Facebook/Gladys Adija Markus.

Source: UGC

Despite the pregnancy, she went ahead to become a graduate and also went for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

It was during her NYSC that she was able to save some money from the amount she was being paid.

In an interview with The Punch Newspaper, Gladys, 27, said she was able to save N320,000. She used the money to start a business, selling essential food items such as garri.

Her words:

"By the end of my service year, I was able to save around N320,000. Despite only spending N8,000 of my monthly allowance and saving the rest, I still struggled to meet my friend’s standards of living. To make ends meet, I took on cleaning and washing jobs, as well as tutoring children for extra income. Though my friends mocked me for my frugal lifestyle at the time, I am grateful for where I am today."

She was already a mother when she went for her NYSC, but her mother was helping to care for her child back then.

She said:

"Nevertheless, while I was serving, my child was in the care of my parents. Therefore, my NYSC experience was not a pleasant one, which is why I always advise women to avoid engaging in premarital sex."

Gladys is now a mother of two. She married her baby's father, but they later divorced because they discovered they were not compatible. She now focuses on building her business.

Her words:

"I rented a shop but had little money left over. I began by selling essential items and in-demand grains, purchasing them in smaller quantities due to limited funds. I had to replenish my stock frequently by visiting the market five times a week. Instead of spending my profits, I reinvested them in products that were in high demand. This cycle eventually led to the success of my business.

"I’m currently focused on myself, my children, and my business; I’m living a fulfilling and peaceful life. Marriage isn’t a priority for me right now, but I trust in God’s plan for my future."

Pig farmer becomes successful

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who started a small pig farm has graduated into a large-scale player in the livestock industry.

In an interview with Lucky Udu, the man revealed that he started his pig farm in 2016 with N270,000.

He said he now has 1000 pigs on his farm and makes N30 million every month from selling pigs.

Source: Legit.ng