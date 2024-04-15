A clergyman has reacted to Pastor Paul Enenche embarrassing a NOUN during her testimony in his church

The bishop of Hope and Power Mega church faulted the policewoman for leaving her former church at her time of glory

He explained why the law graduate was to be blamed and not Pastor Enenche, stirring mixed reactions with his take on the incident

Bishop John Egah, the founder and general overseer of Hope and Power Mega Church, has taken a swipe at Anyim Veronica Nnenna, the National Open University (NOUN) graduate disgraced in the church by Pastor Paul Enenche.

Sharing old pictures of Veronica in her former church, Bishop John blamed her for what Pastor Enenche did during her testimony.

Bishop John Egah criticised Anyim Veronica for leaving her former church. Photo Credit: John Egah

In a Facebook post, the clergyman said she left her former church, Pinnacle Christian Chapel International, at her time of glory to testify on a big altar.

Bishop John criticises Anyim Veronica

He claimed Veronica was ordained a pastor in her former church because they saw her commitment.

The cleric maintained that one would likely sound fake and be labelled a liar when such a fellow leaves their small church for a bigger one.

According to him, not everyone who joins a bigger church gets connected and favoured. A part of his Facebook post read:

"...Because of her commitment at the PCC, she was ordained as a pastor, but later left the church at her time of glory to testify on a big altar and was highly disgraced.

"When you left the people that know your story, the people that fasted and prayed with you in the days of your trials to celebrate on a bigger platform, you are likely to sound fake and be termed a liar.

"That your church may be small but they know your story and history and understand your pain and journey.

"It’s not everyone that joins a bigger church that gets connections and Favours..."

Mixed reactions trail Bishop John Egah's post

Dickson Adama said:

"First thing we should find out is that did she truly read law or not? Sometimes stage fright and all that can account for loss of confidence. To face that crowd is sometimes not easy. Nonetheless that embarrassment was a little on the high side. You can allow her to finish and then may be tell her to meet you in the office. What if she come out and present her certificate now, what then will happen?"

Salome Ezenwanyi Kelly Ugorji said:

"This is why some people will leave Christianity and decide not to go to church again. Are we not meant to correct our brothers and sisters in love?

"Muslims don't act dramas like we Christians."

Mine Julius said:

"There is nothing wrong in her testifying in a big assembly! There shouldn't be a division in the body of Christ ! Pastor doctor Paul Enenche only made a mistake of taking her testimony to be fake due to the manner she presented her testimony! I believe the pastor will apologize and address this issue very soon."

Kaa Enoch said:

"Big lesson. If she had made that mistake in that small church, they would had understood, because they were part of the process."

Evangelist Abel Oigianlen said:

"Hmmm. Everybody is trying to protect what he or she has built over the years but correcting in love wins it all. If Christ was there physically, how would he have handled it and if at the end we discovered that the woman was correct, which measure can we use to help her."

Disgraced NOUN law graduate's sister speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a sister to the disgraced NOUN law graduate had criticised Pastor Paul Enenche over Sunday's incident in his church.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 15, Clementina revealed Veronica was the second-most intelligent pupil in the class during their primary school days.

According to Clemetina, Veronica was passionate about achieving her goal and got her police job after she completed her secondary school education.

