Again, Anyim Veronica Nnenna has reacted to how Pastor Paul Enenche disgraced her during her testimony in his church

The fresh law graduate expressed sadness over the clergyman's action and described it as disheartening

The police officer lamented that her poor command of English resulted in Pastor Enenche labelling her a liar

In a new Facebook post, the disgraced National Open University (NOUN) law graduate has poured out her heart regarding how Pastor Paul Enenche embarrassed her.

This comes hours after her first reaction to the trending incident that has sparked discussions on social media.

Anyim Veronica said Pastor Paul Eneche's action was disheartening. Photo Credit: Anyim Vera, Instagram/@drpastorpauleneche

Veronica said she finished with third class

More support pour in for Anyim Veronica

Comr Yiresifon Umoren said:

"That isn't my problem dear, my problem is, where did you take stamina to walked from the pulpit to where you were siting after such a public embarrassment?

"If na me, epilepsy for start o, my left leg for jam right leg and na fall for be that o."

Babangida Etwevah Gajiga said:

"It wasn't even a mistake.

"A check on the NOUN website states LL.B and further make references with Bsc.

"Apparently she's not to be blame.

"I think Paul needs to apologize to this woman."

Happy Ayimo Ayuba said:

"No one is above mistakes, after all you are still right with this prove. Congratulations madam."

Ndimele Chioma said:

"Please ma'am, don't allow this to get to you.

"You didn't commit any crime.

"God will lift you up from this.

"If no one love you, I personally love you."

Nwaeze Blessing said:

"Everything happens for a reason ❤️.

"It's the set time for God to favor you ma'am . God's timing is the best.

"Congratulations to all that awaits you this season."

Linda Ochanya Bello said:

"You're a strong woman and nothing can steal your joy and happiness away...you don't need anyone's approval. Shine on sis ❤️❤️."

Anyim Veronica's Facebook post blows up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the disgraced law graduate's Facebook post had blown up after Pastor Paul Enenche embarrassed her.

The incident caused quite a stir online, with many demanding that Pastor Enenche apologise to Veronica after checks showed she did not tell a lie. Interestingly, the law graduate posted on Facebook on Sunday, April 14, to celebrate her graduation from NOUN.

The said post has now blown up, amassing over 2.6k likes as people drummed support for her following the church embarrassment.

