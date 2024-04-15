A Nigerian man said the embarrassing situation Vera Anyim found herself in at Dunamis Church will open doors for her

Vera was giving a testimony in church when Pastor Paul Enenche questioned the credibility of the testimony

The popular man of God told Vera to go back to her seat, insisting that her testimony was not credible as there was no BSc in law

A man has reacted to the trending story of Vera Anyim, the lady who gave a testimony at Dunamis International Gospel Center.

Vera found herself in an embarrassing situation after her testimony was questioned by senior pastor Paul Enenche.

The man said what happened would open doors for Vera Anyim. Photo credit: X/Austeiin Ibechem and Facebook/Vera Anyim.

Vera said she graduated from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) with a BSc in law.

However, the pastor told her there was no BSc in law and therefore made it clear that her testimony was fake, according to a trending video.

Vera Anyim's testimony at Dunamis Church

Vera was asked to return to her seat, thereby being embarrassed publicly in the presence of the church.

It has since emerged that Vera truly graduated from NOUN after studying law there. Some have said Vera deserves some level of apology.

However, a Nigerian man said the story has made the lady popular and, therefore, would open doors for her.

The man, Austeiin Ibechem wrote:

"The good side about this whole BSc. in Law Testimony at Dunamis Int'l Gospel Centre is that Veronica Anyim is now popular and I am so liking it. Doors will start opening for her BIG."

Reactions to Vera's story

"Exactly!!! God works in very miraculous and funny ways o. Same way like play like joke, Mummy Zee got fame through criticism. I believe it's her time."

@BeaDarebeads said:

"She's so beautiful too."

Vera Ayim is a policewoman

Meanwhile, the NOUN law graduate who attends Dunamis Church is actually an officer of the NPF in FCT, Abuja.

A mother of one, Ayim celebrated her birthday last on Sunday, April 14, and claims to be friends with late John Okafor.

The woman also claimed that former Senate President Ayim Pius Ayim is related to her and that she celebrated his birthday recently.

