Several Nigerians have asked a law graduate to delete a throwback post she made inviting people to a program hosted by Pastor Paul Enenche

This is coming shortly after she was embarrassed and called a liar in church by Pastor Paul Enenche

Netizens are insisting that the pastor owes her an apology for calling her a liar without knowing the truth

A Nigerian woman has been trending online after she was embarrassed by Pastor Paul Enenche in front of the church congregation.

The pastor had doubted her testimony as a graduate of law and insisted that she was lying in the presence of his congregation.

Old post of law graduate sparks reactions Anyim Vera, Paul Enenche/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Old post of Anyim Vera about Dunamis trends

In a throwback post which she shared on Facebook on January 26, Veronica Nnenna posted a banner of Dunamis church and urged people to join the program hosted by Paul Enenche and his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She captioned the photo:

“Anywhere you are in the city of Abuja, join us in this meeting and God will settle ur case in Jesus Name Amen.”

However, this didn't sit well with Nigerians who stormed her page after she went viral for 'lying' in church.

She was advised by some furious Nigerians to delete the throwback post and seize being a member until the pastor apologises.

Reactions trail old post of Anyim Vera

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who begged the woman to delete the post and disassociate herself from the church.

Augustine Uche said:

“Just don't worry Ma your pastor is still a Man of God, not God and he can react out of emotion sometimes. Don't allow anybody to corrupt your mind Anyim Vera.”

Ishola Prestigio said:

“What makes you think is even a man of God?”

Vsp Shotz reacted:

“It pains when the church you carry in your head becomes the reason for your tears. This was why I left redeem.”

Browny Patricia Gracie said:

“Please delete this thing, the humiliation was way too much.”

Oyi Fe reacted:

“Abeg delete this thing. When them don try get public attention them go dey do anyhow.”

Wisdom Utiwoma Obuetor said:

“So holy spirit no tell am say you dey talk truth. Nawa o.”

Esther Ujachi reacted:

“It's sad but try and forgive him, quick healing dear.”

Robinson Benjamin Sunday said:

“Honestly I can imagine, but my joy is this prove. And am happy that she has been vindicated.”

Dicey Biyen said:

“Please Ma'am, stop worshiping in that church.”

Jovita Omotayo reacted:

“Please delete this thing it is annoying my spirit.”

Nwakamma Judith Elizabeth said:

“This is the reason why I don't go to church. The humiliation is too much. Especially from pastors. They see themselves as god and take advantage of people a lot.”

See the post below:

Facebook post of law graduate trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) fresh graduate, Anyim Veronica Nnenna, is trending online after a video showed Pastor Paul Enenche blasting her for giving a fake testimony in his church.

During the testimony, Veronica said she has a B.Sc in law but Pastor Enenche blasted her, saying there was nothing like that and that only an LL.B exists.

Source: Legit.ng