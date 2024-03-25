A Nigerian lady has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of her caring dog that does not let her out of his sight

At 2 am, the lady saw the dog staring deeply at her instead of going to bed and she did not find this funny at all

In a video trending on the TikTok app, she shouted at the dog and forced it to leave her alone and go to bed

A video of a dog showing allegiance to its Nigerian owner has gotten netizens emotional on TikTok.

The owner identified on TikTok as @germanjuice001 revealed that the dog doesn't let her out of his sight.

Nigerian lady calls out her dog Photo credit: @mummyteddy/TikTok.

Lady shares video of dog at 2 am

According to the lady, as late as 2 am her dog she found it absurd that the dog was still awake and staring at her.

Her dog named Teddy was seen in the video staring at her quietly without blinking.

However, the lady who didn't find this funny at all screamed at the dog and asked it to leave her alone and go to bed.

Germanjuice001 captioned the video:

“2 am and he won't let me out of his sight, somebody said Teddy is obsessed and lusting after me. E no pass mama and pikin love abeg o.”

Reactions trail video of obsessed dog

The TikTok video sparked lots of reactions from netizens who took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

@user5166084773654 said:

“My dear. Dogs sees beyond us, try and be claim to know the exact message it pass to you, it might save your life. ensure you pray also.”

LANS said:

“If dog look me like this by 2am I swear anointing oil for finish for my head that night it's kind of scary though.”

Michael Bond reacted:

“Na skin Walker be that o. Make una dey think say na dog.”

Michaëlla Hebert said:

“He knows something, either you left him once and took long to return or ur energy is off he feels it, give him some cuddles and appreciate his loyalty cus no loyalty is that of an animals over human.”

Mayor reacted:

“See it this way - he's a part of your world while you on the other hand are his entire world.”

Victoria Alex said:

“Na so all Dey do, Dey ant sleep at night they are very active at night, when u wake to use the toilet they will follow.”

Watch the video below:

