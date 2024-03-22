A young lady was pleasantly surprised by her sibling on her graduation day, capturing the interest of online viewers

The video showed her immediate joy upon spotting her brother, as she swiftly embraced him

He gifted her a bouquet brimming with cash, sparking immense joy and excitement from the graduating lady

A young lady, who was taken aback by her brother’s surprise on her graduation day, had garnered significant online attention.

In the clip, the moment the young woman spotted her younger sibling, she promptly dashed to embrace him.

The man came with bouquet of flowers. Photo credit: @otito58

Source: TikTok

The brother had also gifted her a bouquet of flowers brimming with cash, which had filled him with immense joy and exhilaration as shown by @otito58.

This heartwarming tale of sibling love and celebration has been capturing the hearts of netizens worldwide.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Katie 101 reacted:

“Nah animal kingdom I carry for house call am brothers.”

Otito responded:

“My love don't make me laugh God get u.”

Essyluv commented:

“God pls i want to train my children in love and make sure they have each others back. Amen.”

Queenb also commented:

“This video is reminding me of my dead three brothers I haven't experienced the love of a senior bro I pray that God will give me a hubby dat will treat like am his sis and wife.”

Omobola:

“Where una dey see all dis brothers na werey i put for house.”

User8446875241707:

“My wife will be graduating next Yr, that will be Memorable,i will be the happiest person that day.”

Nwa Mummy:

“I have a big brother but he doesn't even care about anything concerning me.”

JoJo:

“I wish someone will come to many How I araduation this year.”

Source: Legit.ng