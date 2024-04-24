A Nigerian man is trending online because of the way he announced his graduation from the university

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man said he came, he 'salt', and he conquered, using 'salt' instead of 'saw'

It is not clear if the spelling mistake was deliberate, but he had the message inscribed on a shirt that he wore on his graduation day

A Nigerian man has graduated from university and his joy knows no bounds after he wrote his final paper.

On the day he graduated, Gabriel Ayomide shared a video on TikTok, announcing to his friends and followers that he had signed out.

There is a spelling mistake in the man's announcement.

However, there was a wrong word among the three inscribed on Ayomide's shirt. The inscriptions were meant to announce what the young man went through before his graduation.

The inscription reads:

"I came, I 'salt' and I conquered" instead of the popular "I came, I saw and I conquered."

Those who saw the video on TikTok quickly noticed the word that was out of place.

While it is not clear if the spelling error was deliberately made, the young graduate wore the shirt with the inscription with pride.

He held the shirt for people to see, while a background audio told of how happy he was to finally leave the university.

Watch the video below:

