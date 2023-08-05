A man is organising a burial ceremony to mourn his departed pet dog, which died at the age of 24 in 2023

The dog, Dodoo was born in 1999 according to the burial arrangement seen in a poster shared on TikTok

The burial arrangements for the departed dog have sparked reactions among TikTok users, with some saying the dog deserves it

A man is holding a burial ceremony to mourn his dog, who died at 24.

The dog, Dodoo, was born in 1999, according to information released by the dog owner in preparation for the burial event.

The dog owner is set to burry his dog named Dodoo in style. Photo credit: TikTok/@bengarzy.ba91 and Getty Images/Samuli Vainionpää and Inna Postnikova

Source: UGC

The dog died in 2023 after living with the owner for 24 years, making its departure a deeply emotional thing.

The owner chose to specially honour the dog by organising a burial ceremony for it as if it were a human being.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The burial ceremony would even be observed in a church according to the arrangements seen on TikTok.

Part of the burial arrangements for the departed dog reads:

"Forever in our hearts. All friends and sympathisers are cordially invited."

Many people find it interesting that someone is honouring his departed dog with a well-organised burial event.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man organises burial ceremony for his dead dog

@GhFlavour said:

"No one talking about the time (800am)."

@Ola_bobby said:

"Who else uses a calculator to calculate the dog's age?"

@integritylyf reacted:

"Widow's name and children please."

@thatlonelygirl said:

"Upon all the bad government in this country, people are still catching cruise."

@MAEL_IG1O said:

"This is the real definition of you lived a worthy life."

@Adepa reacted:

"The dog is older than me."

@Nizu the Plug said:

"Me waiting to see all the friends that are invited."

Wise dog stays with owner in the hospital

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a dog stayed with its owner, who was admitted to the hospital.

The man suddenly got sick and was taken to the hospital, but the dog refused to leave.

When he was discharged from the hospital, the man appreciated his dog for the loyalty.

Source: Legit.ng