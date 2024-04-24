A Nigerian lady has revealed that her family has not had peace since her father bought a keyboard to play at home

The funny lady shared a video of father playing the keyboard with full concentration while being filmed

Social media users who watched the video had funny things to say as they recounted their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady has shared a funny video of her father who fell in love with the new keyboard he acquired.

The video showed the devoted man playing the keyboard without minding if anyone was watching him.

Lady laments as dad gets addicted to new keyboard Photo credit: @pearl5244/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares video of dad playing keyboard

The lady identified as @pearl5244 on TikTok revealed that since her father bought the keyboard, her family has not had rest.

According to her, he has been playing the keyboard at every opportunity he gets without minding if he was disturbing anyone.

The funny lady further lamented via her TikTok account that they currently needed help in their house.

She wrote:

“POV: my daddy bought a keyboard for himself and nobody has found peace in the house since then. We need help in my house.”

Reactions as dad gets addicted to keyboard

The comments section on TikTok was filled with the reactions of netizens who shared their similar experiences.

@kemkol commented:

“His house... his keyboard....his fingers....his keyboard stand...his electricity.”

Elianaz reacted:

“U for buy microphone join him make everybody craze for house.”

Blessedgyal said:

“He's healing his inner child.”

Kris said:

“My Dad went through this phase.”

May commented:

“Remember when my dad bought some Congolese song cd. We did not watch another thing for months. Even when he's sleeping.”

Deeyah reacted:

“Reminds me of when my dad at 52 decided he wants to join church band.”

Unique Opoku reacted:

“It feels so good to have a dad not just a father o.”

@blessingjude548 said:

“Nah so my fada buy guitar o, wetin e dey learn sef I never knw e say e wan get band abeg make una ready to wig am into dis singing career.”

Watch the video below:

