A Nigerian man said he wants to embark on a journey from Nigeria all the way to Ukraine on a bike

The man, Kunle Adeyanju, told Legit.ng that he would be making the journey in the third quarter of 2024

Kunle, who is also known as Lion Heart, is not new to adventurous journies as he has ridden a bike from London to Lagos

A Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, says he is going to ride a bike from Lagos to Ukraine.

Kunle told Legit.ng in a short chat that the journey would take place in the third quarter of 2024.

Kunle said he will be riding for an end to the war on Ukraine. Photo credit: X/Lionheart.

Source: Twitter

He said the aim of the journey is to present a message of peace to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

Kunle said he would collect one million signatures urging an end to the war on Ukraine by Russia.

He said:

"My next adventure will be for Global Peace and Make PolioHistory. Please join me in calling for an end to the war on Ukraine. My goal is to collect one million signatures, calling for an end to this war. I will personally be presenting these one million signatures to President Zelensky in Ukraine, for onward transmission to the United Nations Secretary General, Mr António Guterress."

When asked to give a specific date for the commencement of the journey, Kunle said:

"I will be riding from Lagos to Ukraine in Q3 - 2024."

Kunle, who is also known as Lion Heart is not new to adventures as he had journeyed on bike from London to Lagos in 2022.

His journey back then attracted a lot of media attention as Nigerians celebrated him as a hero, and he was welcomed by a large number of people when he arrived at the Seme Border.

Another lady is driving from London to Lagos

Meanwhile, Pelumi Nubi, the courageous Nigerian lady who is driving from London to Lagos, showed off her car.

The car is specially customised for the tedious road trip, and it has some things that guarantee Pelumi's comfort.

In a video she shared, Pelumi said her car has a bed space and a mattress she bought on Amazon, and she will also be travelling with a gas cooker.

Source: Legit.ng