Popular Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun, recently shared some of the things he did to make money during his hustling days

While speaking as a guest on the TV show, Denrele revealed how he used to dance at the African Shrine and more

Many Nigerians reacted to the video with a number of them commending the media personality’s career growth

Top Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun, has admitted that he once danced in the cage at the African Shrine.

The TV personality with over three decades of experience in the entertainment industry was recently a guest on Arise 360 where he spoke on his hustling days.

Denrele Edun speaks on his hustling days. Photos: @denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

The 42-year-old public figure noted some of the things he did to make money when he was still at the University of Lagos. This included him being one of the cage dancers at the African Shrine.

Not stopping there, Denrele recounted how he was once part of the Iroko Band headlined by Dr Ola Balogun and he had to hang on his car from Alagbado to Fadeyi because there was no space in the car.

The TV personality revealed that by May 2024, he will be clocking 30 years in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In his words:

“Let me burst your brain, I used to dance in the shrine, I used to be in the cage as one of the cage dancers, I did everything to hustle at that time and I was still in Unilag at the time. I was a backup dancer, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the African Shrine and I was a cage dancer. Also I used to dance for the Iroko band which was headlined by Dr. Ola Balogun, one of the pioneers of filmmaking after Sir Hubert Ogunde. I remember a time that we went all the way to Alagbado to perform and he had this small Range so he had to put all the equipment in, all the backup singers, the females had to stay in the car so I hung at the back from Alagbado to Fadeyi. These are things that when I throw my mind back I realise I’m a story waiting to be told. Truth be told, I am just starting because come May 2024, I will be marking three decades in the entertainment industry. I started out professionally in 1994 and my first paycheck was N150.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Denrele shares story

The video of Denrele’s story about his hustling days drew interesting comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Denrele's experience with stroke

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Denrele Edun opened up about his ill health which lasted for a while.

According to him, he had a stroke on half of his face and that part was drooping to one side.

He added that anytime he wanted to drink water, it would come out from another part of his mouth. His mouth was sore and one of his eyes was wide opened.

Source: Legit.ng