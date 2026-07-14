Algeria grants visa-free entry to citizens of select African countries, with most of the continent still required to apply for a visa before travelling

The visa-exempt African nations include seven countries and others are required to get a visa before entering into Algeria

All other non-Algerian nationals must apply for a visa in person or by post through the nearest Algerian embassy or consulate

Algeria maintains a largely restrictive entry policy for foreign nationals, but citizens of a handful of African countries are exempt from the standard visa requirement when travelling to the North African nation in 2026.

All non-Algerians are ordinarily required to obtain a visa before entering the country.

Algeria names 7 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

However, nationals from a specific list of countries are permitted to enter without one, according to information published by the Consulate General of Algeria in London.

African Countries With Visa-Free Access to Algeria

Among the countries whose citizens enjoy visa-free entry to Algeria, several are African nations. The full list of African countries included in the exemption covers:

Libya Mali Mauritania Morocco Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic Seychelles Tunisia

Outside Africa, Malaysia and the Maldives are also included on the exemption list.

Citizens of all other African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt, are not covered by the exemption and must apply for a visa in advance through an Algerian diplomatic or consular mission in their country of usual residence.

Legit.ng had reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

How to Apply for an Algerian Visa

For those who do not qualify for visa-free entry, Algeria offers several visa categories. Travellers may apply for tourist, business, study, work, family, medical, cultural, transit, or press visas, among others.

To begin the process, applicants are required to download and complete a visa application form from the website of the relevant Algerian embassy or consulate. Two copies of the completed form must be submitted, along with a valid passport with at least six months of remaining validity, a photocopy of the passport's bio-data page, two recent identical passport photographs, and a travel insurance and repatriation assistance certificate.

All documents must be submitted in person at the Algerian embassy or consulate responsible for the applicant's country of residence, together with any additional supporting documents specific to the type of visa being requested.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng