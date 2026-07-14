Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Algeria Without Visa in 2026
- Algeria grants visa-free entry to citizens of select African countries, with most of the continent still required to apply for a visa before travelling
- The visa-exempt African nations include seven countries and others are required to get a visa before entering into Algeria
- All other non-Algerian nationals must apply for a visa in person or by post through the nearest Algerian embassy or consulate
Algeria maintains a largely restrictive entry policy for foreign nationals, but citizens of a handful of African countries are exempt from the standard visa requirement when travelling to the North African nation in 2026.
All non-Algerians are ordinarily required to obtain a visa before entering the country.
However, nationals from a specific list of countries are permitted to enter without one, according to information published by the Consulate General of Algeria in London.
African Countries With Visa-Free Access to Algeria
Among the countries whose citizens enjoy visa-free entry to Algeria, several are African nations. The full list of African countries included in the exemption covers:
- Libya
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Morocco
- Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic
- Seychelles
- Tunisia
Outside Africa, Malaysia and the Maldives are also included on the exemption list.
Citizens of all other African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt, are not covered by the exemption and must apply for a visa in advance through an Algerian diplomatic or consular mission in their country of usual residence.
Legit.ng had reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.
How to Apply for an Algerian Visa
For those who do not qualify for visa-free entry, Algeria offers several visa categories. Travellers may apply for tourist, business, study, work, family, medical, cultural, transit, or press visas, among others.
To begin the process, applicants are required to download and complete a visa application form from the website of the relevant Algerian embassy or consulate. Two copies of the completed form must be submitted, along with a valid passport with at least six months of remaining validity, a photocopy of the passport's bio-data page, two recent identical passport photographs, and a travel insurance and repatriation assistance certificate.
All documents must be submitted in person at the Algerian embassy or consulate responsible for the applicant's country of residence, together with any additional supporting documents specific to the type of visa being requested.
Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.
The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.
Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng