Port Harcourt, Rivers - Shyngle Wigwe, the father of the late Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe, has advised against mourning his son.

In a widely circulated video, the 89-year-old expressed gratitude to God and believes Herbert is now at peace with his creator in a different realm.

Herbert Wigwe, his wife, son, and a former president of the Nigerian stock exchange were all killed in the crash. Photo Credit: Twitter

Shygle said:

"As a child of God, I'm happy with the gift of God (in the person of Herbert). That gift he gave to me for 57 years. It gives me so much joy. And when he (God) pleased him to take Adam, he called Adam home.

"Herbert is not dead, he has been promoted to another realm.

"When people come to see me and their crying, I'm like, why are you crying?

"When you look here, there's hardly another peroson who is likely to live for another 70 years."

He likened the world to a bustling market, where people gather to exchange goods and eventually return to their origins when their time is up.

Mr Wigwe emphasised the inevitability of death, noting that it spares no one and ultimately leads everyone back to their creator.

"This (the world) is like the normal market we go to. Everybody you and buy and go home. We are in transcient here. This is a temporary place. And here in this place one thing we know is that death has no respect for anybody.

"There's nobody who has imunity from death. It goes round, it rains everywhere. One thing is definite, every one of us here must go so there's no point crying.

"But what is important is where you're going to."

How Herber, wife, son, others died

Herbert, along with five others, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter accident in California on Friday, February 9.

Among the victims were Herbert Wigwe, his wife, son, and a former president of the Nigerian stock exchange.

The helicopter, chartered for travel from Palm Springs to Boulder City in Nevada, crashed roughly 96km (60 miles) from Las Vegas.

Reports indicate that the 57-year-old banker was en route to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The crash occurred near Nipton, on the border of the Mojave Desert Preserve, amidst poor weather conditions characterized by rain and snow showers.

Remains of Herbert Wigwe, wife, and son buried in in Rivers

Meanwhile, on Saturday, March 9th, Dr Herbert Wigwe, along with his wife, Doreen Chizoba, and their first son, Chizzy, were laid to rest.

The burial occurred in a private tomb within Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA of Rivers state.

Before the burial, a funeral service was held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Isiokpo.

