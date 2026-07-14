Federal Bureau of Investigation and football authorities have held a joint meeting ahead of the semifinal between Argentina and England

The FBI have classified the fixture as the highest-risk match at the 23rd edition of the Mundial

Security officials discussed potential flashpoints among supporters, with the Falklands War forming a significant part of the rivalry's backdrop

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has stepped up security measures ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal between Argentina and England.

The clash has reportedly been classified as the highest-risk fixture of the tournament following a security summit involving FIFA officials, the FBI and other security agencies.

According to reports, football authorities and security experts met to assess potential risks surrounding the blockbuster encounter, with thousands of supporters from both nations expected to attend.

The 1982 Falklands War and Diego Maradona's 1986 World Cup goal contribute to the tension ahead of the England vs Argentina semifinal. Photo by: David Cannon/Allsport.

Source: Getty Images

Why authorities are taking preventive measures

According to The Mirror, security officials have taken into account the long-standing historical tensions between England and Argentina.

One of the key concerns is the legacy of the 1982 Falklands War, during which British and Argentine forces fought over the disputed South Atlantic islands.

Although the conflict ended more than four decades ago, security planners believe the geopolitical rivalry still adds an extra layer of sensitivity whenever the two nations meet on a global stage.

The most famous flashpoint came at the 1986 FIFA World Cup when Argentina legend Diego Maradona scored the controversial "Hand of God" goal against England in the quarterfinals, just four years after the Falklands War, per ESPN.

That incident remains one of the most talked-about moments in World Cup history and continues to fuel emotions among supporters of both countries.

While no specific threats have been disclosed, authorities are said to be adopting a precautionary approach due to the combination of historical tensions, passionate fan bases and the high stakes of a World Cup semifinal.

Argentina and England will meet for a place in the final, with security expected to be significantly heightened both inside and around the stadium.

What did Messi say about the semifinal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi has described his upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal against England as a one-of-a-kind moment.

The Barcelona legend confirmed that it will be the first time in his career that he has faced the Three Lions in a competitive fixture.

Source: Legit.ng