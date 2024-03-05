A video of a student who came to school with 'amala' has gone viral on social media, garnering reactions from netizens

In the trending clip on TikTok, the boy boldly ate his food while other students watched him in amazement

Some netizens who watched the hilarious video recounted how they once took eba and soup to school

A youth corps member recently posted a video of her male student who brought Amala (yam flour) to school for lunch.

The corper identified as @i_ammarygoldon on TikTok revealed how the student's mood lit up more when he discovered that he was being recorded.

Nigerian boy takes Amala to school Photo credit: @iammarygold/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student eats in class

In the video, the boy boldly ate his food despite the glaring eyes of his classmates who were shocked over the choice of food.

He kept smiling in the video while eating his food and at one point, a kind fellow gave him water to drink.

The video was captioned:

“POV:- Rice is expensive, my student came to school with amala. Ps:- I love his boldness about this, he was happy when I was videoing him. We can't do but eat what we can afford. My students with d doings!Life of a Corper.”

In another funny story, a Nigerian student hid soups inside containers of toothpaste.

Reactions as student brings amala to school

The video sparked reactions from netizens who recounted their experiences during lunch break in school.

Vicky24 said:

“When I was learning work I normally carry swallow to work, But what surprised me is that people wey bring rice go still Dey beg me food.”

EllaUdo reacted:

“Everybody is saying they did it, forgetting that this present kids don't understand things that way, they'll always feel friends will laugh at them.”

@nursing with Tina said:

“The day I took Eba to school in primary school, it wasn't funny the whole class was shouting Eba Eba omooo I ran with my food.”

Lollita reacted:

“Not new 0000. Me sef dey carry Ajala, semo, Eba go school”

@saliu onaolapo sekinah said:

“Yam flour set don cost. na rich man pikin dey chop amala for this economy.”

Jennifer Aganbi said:

“Ahan its not new na in my school back then amala and fufu is sold at the school premises so we buy and eat or bring soup to school and buy fufu in sch.”

Adedoyin reacted:

“One amazing thing I LOVE about my babies school. Food is FOOD. And NOBODY dare mocks or bully or gossip about anybody's food. As it should be in all.”

ayusbabe7 reacted:

“Me sef don carry eba go school when I was in secondary school. He's not the first person. Infact l've taken only Gari to school.”

Watch the video below:

Student devours garri and soup in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian female student recently caused a scene in her class after bringing out a flask filled with soup.

Her coursemates perceived the aroma of her food and turned their heads to watch her in awe. The lady, however, cared less about the attention she was getting and focused on eating her food.

Source: Legit.ng