Students and parents in Jos are worried about safety ahead of the forthcoming JAMB examinations

Recent attacks in Plateau State communities have heightened fears among candidates posted to volatile areas

Stakeholders are urging JAMB to review its posting strategy to protect candidates and ensure smooth conduct of the exams

Students and parents in Jos have raised serious concerns about safety ahead of the forthcoming Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations.

The worries stem from recent security challenges across Plateau State, particularly in Jos North, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Bassa and other local government areas where candidates have been posted to sit for the test.

Students in Jos express safety concerns ahead of JAMB examinations in Plateau State. Photo credot: JAMBhq/x

Source: Getty Images

According to Vanguard, the situation has heightened anxiety among candidates and their families, with many questioning how their safety will be guaranteed during the examination period.

Candidates express anxiety over posting

One candidate, Afodia Joseph, lamented her posting to Bokkos, describing the area as volatile in view of recent incidents. She said:

"I am anxious about travelling to and writing my examination in the community."

Similarly, John Lazarus, another candidate, expressed concern over being posted to a centre in the Katako area. He noted that the prevailing security situation has left him worried and uncertain about the level of protection available to candidates.

Parents have also voiced their fears, urging authorities to prioritise the safety of candidates. Mrs Roseline Moses stressed that the welfare of students must come first, especially in areas with known security challenges.

NAPPS chairman urges JAMB to review posting strategy

The Chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Jos North LGA Chapter, Alhaji Abdullahi Salihu Malami, has called on JAMB to urgently review its candidate posting strategy ahead of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scheduled between April 25 and May 5.

Malami explained that candidates have been posted to distant and, in some cases, security-sensitive areas such as Bassa, Bokkos, Riyom, Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Jos North and Jos South. He warned that this has increased anxiety among parents, imposed extra transportation and financial burdens, and exposed candidates to potential risks. He further cautioned that the situation could lead to lateness, absenteeism and poor performance.

According to him, candidates are required to report to centres as early as 6:30 a.m., which adds to the logistical and safety challenges. He urged JAMB to engage more with stakeholders and faith-based groups to ensure candidates are assigned to safe and accessible centres.

Efforts to reach officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board for comments were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report. Parents and stakeholders continue to call for urgent action to protect candidates and ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

JAMB candidate postings raise anxiety over safety in Jos North, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi. Photo credit: JAMBhq/x

Source: Twitter

Safety tips to follow as you travel to write UTME

Legit.ng earlier reported that with the UTME scheduled to begin soon, thousands of candidates across Nigeria will be travelling to their exam centres. Road journeys can be unpredictable, and safety should always be the top priority.

Acccording to Risk Control Nigeria, by following these essential tips, you can reduce risks, stay prepared, and arrive at your destination ready to focus on your exam. Preparation, awareness, and vigilance are the keys to a safe and successful trip.

Source: Legit.ng