A video making the rounds on Instagram shows the moment a Nigerian student caused a scene in her class

While a lecturer was teaching in class, the lady brought out a flask of food and began to consume it

Mixed reactions have trailed the viral video with many tackling the student for distracting her coursemates

A Nigerian female student recently created a scene in her class after bringing out a flask filled with food.

In the video shared by @uniport_slays on Instagram, the young lady in the presence of her coursemates and a lecturer boldly consumed garri and soup.

Female student consumes garri and soup in class Photo credit: @uniport_slays

Her coursemates perceived the aroma of her food and turned their faces to watch her in awe.

The lady however cared less about the attention she was getting and rather focused on eating her food.

Social media reactions

Reacting to the video, some netizens condemned the girl's actions while others considered that she might have been so hungry to wait till the lecture ends.

Uganetrust said:

"Eat pls cos na who dy alive dy study."

Pearl.Anderson reacted:

"This is not right at all. Why not excuse yourself from the class."

Princessvashti2000 wrote:

"Not right at all. Disturbing the other classmates with your food. It's better you excuse yourself or you wait."

Shiloh_xeell commented:

"Problem eno dey finish o, make u try dey enjoy."

Gospel_ni added:

"Whattttttttttt! It’ssucking the periwinkle for me."

Chogs_yaattan reacted:

"So the lecturer cannot perceive the food at all? but why are some people and food inseparable?"

Open_arms_kitchen added:

"Nobody can live in peace anymore, no privacy, everything is media now. Is it joblessness or what? I wonder why someone will be recording another person."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian kid drinking garri in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher, @ifunanys, has shared a video showing one of his students having his soaked garri as lunch during his break time. The boy ate the meal without minding whoever was looking at him.

The teacher even had to zoom in on his face. Many people who reacted to the video asked the teacher if she later bought him a better meal instead of just making a TikTok clip and she said "yes".

A desk in front of the girl was a girl who made sure her food was not recorded as she shielded it with her palm. As at the time of writing this report, the video has over 300 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

