A Nigerian international student could not pay his school fees or even the house rent where he lives abroad

A heartwarming video shared on TikTok shows that respite has come the man's way as he is now N159 million richer

The Nigerian man, identified as Kayode, fell on the ground to thank the Oyinbo man for his generosity

A Nigerian man is incredibly lucky because favour has found him after he went broke abroad.

The man named Kayode was in the library reading when he was found by internet influencer, Zachery Dereniowski.

The man was surprised when he got all the gifts. Photo credit: TikTok/@mdmotivator.

Source: UGC

Zachery was touched when he learned that the man was unable to pay hise tuition fees abroad and his house rent.

But first, Zachery had begged the man for food, and the man did not waste any time to hand him a pack of food.

Moved by Kayode's eagerness to give, Zachery handed him the sum of $1000. However, that was just the beginning of blessings for Kayode.

Zachery has returned with more goodies, gifting Kayode N159 million, a brand-new car and a MacBook laptop.

The moment moved Kayode to tears of joy as he fell on the ground to thank Zachery and those who donated to make his life better.

Reactions as Nigerian man gets N159 million

@Gidi Studios said:

"On behalf of all Yorubas in Nigeria, we all say THANK YOU ALL for the love towards our brother...Kayode."

@CCbyNiyola |UGC said:

"Kayode!! I’m so happy for you. Your name fulfilled its meaning in your life."

@enisweeps said:

"His name Kayode means “he who brings joy”. He will definitely bring joy to his family after this blessing. Thank you from Nigeria."

@Desola said:

"This made me cry. Thanks to everyone who made this happen for Kayode, you're all blessed May God send helpers our way at all times."

