A Nigerian woman has shared her experience working in Italy, revealing how much she earned in her first job

She explained how much her monthly salary sometimes totaled despite working extra hours and shifts within a year

The lady noted that high living costs made saving difficult and explained that higher salaries depend on skills and qualifications

A Nigerian woman has stirred reactions after sharing her experience working in Italy and the salary she earned.

The lady spoke about the challenges she faces living and working abroad, especially the high cost of living compared to her income.

A Nigerian lady shares her monthly salary in Italy. Photo credit: @prettyp_precious/TikTok, Rolf Bruderer/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In the video, the lady, @prettyp_precious, opened up that she earned about 3 euros per hour, which sometimes amounted to around 600 euros at the end of the month.

She said in the TikTok video:

"I worked in Italy and I was paid 3 Euros per hour. And every month sometimes that 3 Euro will result to 600 Euros. I even do extraordinary like extra hours, extra shift, yeah. You know, I work normally 8 hours a day, but sometimes I do extra shift for like two hours extra or three hours extra or more."

On rare occasions, she said her employer adds a small bonus of about 50 euros.

The woman explained that she lived on this income for about a year, using it to pay her bills and cover basic expenses, leaving only a small amount for savings.

Nigerian lady living in Italy laments expenses

She also addressed criticisms from some social media users who doubted that people in Italy could earn up to 1,000 euros monthly. According to her, such salaries exist, but not everyone earns that amount, especially those without specialised skills or formal training.

A young Nigerian based in Italy opens up about monthly salary. Photo credit: @prettyp_precious/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady based in Italy noted that when she first got the job, she had no professional qualifications and was desperate for employment, which influenced the kind of job she accepted.

Speaking further, she described the economic situation in Italy as difficult, expressing hope that things would improve in the future.

She said:

"So, before person go come outside tell you say ‘I receive 1,000 Euro a month,’ no dey come for them because those people they are really receiving it. I receive—I once received 600 Euro a month as salary for a year, a whole year, yeah. Then I was looking for a job, I have not did do any course or any information [training], I was looking for a job desperately. When I was able to find that 600 Euro job a month, trust me, then it was... I will pay bills, pay everything with that 600 Euro and I will still get small money wey go still dey left over for me."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Salary of entry-level employing in oil company

Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian man shared a post on the X app showing the entry-level salary for a BSc holder at an oil company in Nigeria.

A photo shared on his official account showed the employee's annual basic salary, allowances, and other benefits.

Source: Legit.ng