A video of a young secondary school boy from Nigeria who had built a rechargeable fan had gone viral online

The video showed the boy testing his homemade fan, which worked flawlessly without any glitches

The boy also smiled brightly in the clip, depicting his gratitude for the recognition he had received

A video of a young secondary school boy from Nigeria who had built a rechargeable fan from scratch had captured the attention of many online viewers.

The video, as shared by @ayomiebeddings, demonstrated the boy’s impressive skill and creativity, as he tested his homemade fan, which worked smoothly and efficiently without any problems.

The young boy was excited. Photo credit: @ayomiebeddings/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TABLE OF CONTENTS Little boy builds sophisticated excavator and operates in public

The boy also beamed with joy in the clip, showing his appreciation for the positive feedback and encouragement he had received after building the rechargeable fan.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Daniel said:

“Pretty sure everyone has concluded that he will be an engineer or something.”

Jdj3rry wrote:

“Ummm there's really nothing new here, did this at a younger age, it's just sense.”

AdeM!des commented:

“He is my junior brother. I'm suoer proud of him. His name is Adesoji Tobiloba.”

Imagination83883:

“My friend created a generator that charged like 4 phones and a power bank at the same time and it was powered by water.”

Real Vexon:

“The invention is cute... When he gets older he'll see things more clearly.”

Irene:

“He doesn't know me but I am proud of him!”

AG HËRMĒS:

“Wire, battery, rotor, blades& omoooo we don do pass this one for small.”

Haryinkeharde_02:

“Ayomiposi your brain will not die in Jesus name keep it up boy.”

Mercy Adefowora:

“He's talented.”

Little boy builds sophisticated excavator and operates in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Instagram users have been left in awe because of a talented young boy who constructed an excavator.

In the video shared by Tmilles le Zeus, the boy operated the machine with a handheld remote and it worked perfectly well.

When the video was reposted by NWE, it got encouraging comments from technology enthusiasts who called the boy a genius.

Source: Legit.ng