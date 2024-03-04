A Nigerian man who lives in Canada said he went to Calgary to register for his National Identification Number, but he discovered he already had it

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi was surprised, noting that he probably did it before leaving Nigeria in 2013

NIN has become increasingly important as Nigerian banks asked customers to link it to their Biometric Verification Number

A Nigerian man living in Canada shared his experience trying to get the National Identification Number (NIN).

The man, , said he had gone to the NIN registration place in Calgary to have it done, but made a surprising discovery.

The man discovered he already had an NIN. Photo credit: X/@olumiywaayo and NIMC.

Dr Igbalajobi noted that after the database was searched, it was found that his name already had an NIN attached to it.

He said it could be that he must have done it before leaving Nigieria in 2013. He wrote on X:

"I was at the NIN reg place in Calgary today only to realize I had NIN already. Must have done it before I left Nigeria in 2013!"

The importance of NIN has increased. Recently, banks asked their customers to link NIN to their BVN.

While fintechs like Moniepoint ask customers to do the updates through the apps, some banks require a physical presence.

One Nigerian man says he was able to do the update using Zenith Bank USSD, and it was simple.

Reactions as man finds out he already has NIN

Some people who live abroad also shared similar experiences while commenting on the post.

@anifel20 said:

"The same thing happened to me after I paid ooo. Dude won’t refund me because I have created a double wahala for him. That he will have to contact Abuja to get my NIN… He finally got it for me days later. I was grateful sha."

@UDemeribe said:

"How dem de take check whether person don register before you reach there?"

@a_asaolu19 said:

"Sir, can I know the location sir because I need to get mine done too."

@The_Chef_Tiwi reacted:

"That means it was generated through BVN sir."

How to link BVN/NIN to bank account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian banks are keen on ensuring that all their esteemed customers comply with the regulatory mandate to link their BVN and NIN to their accounts.

The initiative is to enhance the security of banking operations and ensure compliance with national regulatory requirements.

The step-by-step process will help customers in minimising the risk of identity theft, fraudulent transactions, and unauthorised access to their bank account.

